AVIXA Will Present the State of the AV Industry at ISE 2020

At Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2020, AVIXA will present the latest market research and thought leadership for the pro AV industry.

Sean Wargo, senior director of market intelligence for AVIXA, will deliver new EMEA data and insights from AVIXA's Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA) for the first time in a series of sessions on the ISE Main Stage (Stand 14-B190, on Tues., Feb. 11 from 12:00 - 12:30 p.m., and Fri., Feb. 14 from 10:00 - 10:30 a.m.).

The talks will include the data that goes beyond the 2019 IOTA report, lifting the lid on the emerging trends in the region. A host of additional AVIXA sessions will lead the discussion on an array of industry topics during the week, including conferences for the enterprise and higher education sectors.

[Free Download: The North American Guide to ISE 2020]

"It's an exciting time for the industry, AV is everywhere—not just in markets across the world geographically, but also in a growing range of vertical markets, with underlying technologies that are continuing to mature," said Wargo. "These aspects help to place the industry in a strong position, despite some economic concerns globally. We're excited to share our findings from the latest research conducted by our market intelligence team, including growth areas that shine a light on what we can expect in the next few years for AV."

On Tues., Feb. 11, the AVIXA Higher Education AV Conferencewill highlight a range of different perspectives on how to enhance the learning and teaching experience through effective use of AV technologies. Among the sessions, Professor Mike Wald, University of Southampton, will show how the accessibility of AV for learning can be enriched using current technologies and discuss the potential for artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the availability of accessible AV media. In addition, Dom Pates, City, University of London, will speculate on the future use of holographic technology for academic purposes and what needs to be done to make this a reality.

[ISE 2020 to Feature Education Sessions with More Than 200 Thought Leaders]

Taking place on Wed., Feb. 12, the AVIXA Enterprise AV Conference will highlight the importance of data analytics within AV and explain how data insights help to deliver better workspace and meeting efficiencies. Delegates will hear examples of how analyzing business interactions through email, instant messaging, collaboration tools, and in the meeting room itself can be used to determine better workspace design, system design, and ultimately provide more effective and user-centric work and meeting spaces.

Additionally, taking place throughout the week, AVIXA will continue to host free FlashTrack sessions at stand 13-N110, covering four tracks: User Experience, AV/IT, Design, and Emerging Trends. In addition, FlashTrack attendees will earn CTS renewal credits.

AVIXA's committees and councils guide the planning and development of membership policies and education training programs. This year's ISE attendees are welcome to join and discuss the challenges facing the industry.

Kicking off with the first AVIXA Diversity Council event in 2020, BBC director of creative diversity June Sarpong will lead as the keynote speaker.

[ISE 2020 Advice for Newbies]

Ann Brigida, senior director of standards at AVIXA, will host a panel highlighting the importance of standards in AV and how they can add value to pro AV businesses.

The AVIXA Women's Council Forum, in partnership with Women in AV (WAVE), will be feature a keynote presentation by the Honorable Angels Chacón, Minister for Business and Knowledge in the Catalan Government, who will discuss how to inspire, support, and empower women in business.

For more information on AVIXA's professional development program and to register for sessions at ISE 2020, visit www.avixa.org/ISEed. For

To read the latest ISE 2020 news, visit avnetwork.com/tag/ise.