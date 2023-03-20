Marshall Brings a Brand-New Monitor at NAB Show 2023

Marshall Electronics (opens in new tab) will bring its new ML-454-V2 monitor to NAB 2023 (Central Hall, Booth C5520). New for NAB 2023 is the two-rack unit Quad 4.5-inch screen ML-454-V2 video monitor with an updated, brighter display. The ML-454-V2 Quad 4.5-inch Screens LCD display is a feature-packed, economical solution perfect for fly-packs, control rooms, routing rooms and countless other video system applications. Looping video inputs set this product apart from similar-looking products. With the ML-454-V2, users are not limited to the single SDI connector you may find on competitor models. Standard power and tally connections as well as a logical menu structure make this display an easy choice for flexible system designs.

(Image credit: Marshall)

“We are excited to bring our compliment of market leading, multi-display monitors to this year’s NAB show,” said Greg Boren, product marketing engineer at Marshall Electronics. “These monitors were designed to support remote broadcasts, which makes NAB the perfect setting for Marshall to demonstrate these great products to our current and future clients.”

Also on display will be Marshall’s V-702W, which also comes in a 12G-compatible model (V-702W-12G). The dual 7-inch LCD professional broadcast monitor adds multiple analysis functions including Waveform Monitor, Vectorscope, Audio Phase, HDR modes, S-Log conversions and user LUT's (with split-screen comparison), making this monitor a versatile QC platform. The V-702W-12G has all the analysis features of the V-702W but with more audio bars (SDI is 16, HDMI is 8) displayed. The V-702W-12G also includes TC decoding/display, along with very low latency.