Marshall Adds Netgear Switches to Pro AV Line

The What: Marshall Electronics is partnering with Netgear to offer three of the latter’s M4250 network switches for pro AV applications. The three Netgear models that are part of the collaboration currently include the M4250-10G2XF-PoE+, M4250-10G2XF-PoE++ and M4250-26G4F-PoE++, with the intention to expand the partnership by adding additional SKUs in the future. Marshall’s complete line of IP cameras and controllers are compatible with the Netgear M4250 line

The What Else: Netgear AV Line of M4250 Switches maintains the same out-of-the-box AV friendly functionality found on the M4300 and M4500 switches. Deploying multicast AV over IP networks with the M4250 switches is a simple plug-in and turn-on operation. The new AV interface of the M4250 switch presents the common AV controls with user-selectable profiles up front, ensuring the settings are correct for specific audio or video applications.

The M4250 switches are designed for clean integration with traditional rack-mounted AV equipment. The sleek, black enclosure provides port and activity status on the front panel, with all power and network cabling meticulously organized on the rear panel. The M4250 switches can also be reverse mounted in an AV rack. Additional options for mounting the switch outside a rack, such as VESA mounts, are built into the enclosure.

The Bottom Line: The M4250’s PoE+/PoE++ capabilities are the ideal fit for Marshall’s IP cameras and controllers, providing an easy to set up IP camera/controller/switch solution for its customers.