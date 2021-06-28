Manley Labs Intros Voxbox 2021 Pride Edition Reference Channel Strip

The What: In celebration of LGBT Pride Month, Manley Labs is launching Manley Voxbox 2021 Pride Edition, a special version of the company’s classic Voxbox Reference Channel Strip with rainbow cosmetics.

The What Else: “‘Vox Aequalitatem’ translates as ‘All Voices Equal,’ or ‘The Voice of Equality,’ Manley announced in a prepared statement. “At Manley Labs, we believe in equality for all human beings, and thus we will be donating proceeds from sales of this unit to the Human Rights Campaign--the largest national lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization in America.”

These are also the first Voxbox units that will feature Manley’s latest Manley Power switch-mode power supply, which will then become standard in all new Voxbox units. According to Manley Labs, the new PSU is empirically quieter than the older linear PSUs. Sonically, it boasts faster highs, generally more clarity and blacker blacks in the silence. The new power supply is also universal, allowing it to work anywhere in the world without a voltage changeover switch or power transformer rewiring.

The Bottom Line: The Voxbox 2021 Pride Edition is limited to 100 pieces worldwide and is available now for pre-order through authorized Manley dealers and distributors worldwide. Units will be shipping in mid-July 2021. Pricing is the same as the standard Voxbox at $4599 USD.