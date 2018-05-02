LynTec To Feature New Scalable Solutions at InfoComm 2018

LynTec will showcase its new power control solutions in Booth C1319 at InfoComm 2018. On display will be the company’s Whole Venue Control offering, as well as its Single DMX Address Zone Control feature, and the outbound relay (O/R) control option for its Networkable Power Automation Control (NPAC) rack-mounted system. These options expand the reach and versatility of LynTec’s power control technology, providing integrators with a complete portfolio that scales to their project requirements.

“Across all commercial verticals we’re seeing demand for more advanced AV and lighting installations that can span a facility, adding an increased level of complexity to a system design that will truly meet customers’ needs and budgets,” said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. “Now integrators can mix and match our RPC Remote Control Breaker Panels, RPCR Automated Relay Panels, and our NPAC Multi-Circuit Rackmount units within the same network on a single interface without exploding installation and operating costs. We continue to build upon the value of their investment with new features and updates that will provide unparalleled control flexibility and protection.”

LynTec's RPC Family

At the show, LynTec will demonstrate how customers can build a completely tailored Whole Venue Control audio, video, and lighting (AVL) power ecosystem comprised of RPC Remote Control Breaker Panels, RPCR Automated Relay Panels, and new NPAC Multi-Circuit Rackmount units.

LynTec will also showcase Single DMX Address Zone Control for the company’s NPAC unit, RPC, and RPCR panels, and the new outbound relay (O/R) control option for the NPAC.