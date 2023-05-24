Logitech Debuts Logi Dock Flex and Latest All-in-One Video Bar

Logitech recently launched two new products. The Rally Bar Huddle is aimed at promoting equal representation and scalability in huddle rooms while a new desk-booking service simplifies hotdesking for everyone.

Here's what you should know about each.

Logitech Rally Bar Huddle Brings Equitable Meeting Experiences to Small Rooms

(Image credit: Logitech)

The newest addition to Logitech’s family of conference cameras is designed to deliver equitable video conferencing meetings with ease. The Rally Bar Huddle is quick to set up, simple to manage, and easy to integrate with Tap IP through CollabOS.

Rally Bar Huddle is designed for rooms up to six people to ensure every participant is seen and heard clearly. Built-in AI video intelligence and 4K image quality welcome remote participants to the conversation. The redesigned ported-audio system makes Rally Bar Huddle two times louder than Logitech MeetUp. Advanced sound pickup via six beamforming mics and AI-based noise suppression creates a natural meeting experience for remote employees.

Ongoing software improvements make Rally Bar Huddle smarter through regular updates that add advanced features like RightSight 2. With RightSight 2, teams get access to AI features such as: Speaker View, which detects and shows the active speaker while also showing the entire room; and Grid View, which gives each participant equal representation by detecting faces and zooming in on each person to give them their own frame; plus integrations with Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery, Microsoft IntelliFrame and others.

Rally Bar Huddle can be deployed three ways. It works with both a dedicated Windows or ChromeOS computer; in BYOD mode; or runs supported video conferencing applications on the device in appliance mode without an external computer. Rally Bar Huddle works with leading video conferencing platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet.

IT teams can take Rally Bar Huddle out of the box and have the meeting room up and running in minutes. After setup, IT teams can monitor room health, deploy updates, and modify settings through single, cloud-based Logitech Sync . And with Sync Insights, teams can assess how meeting spaces are used over time.

Organizations can customize Rally Bar Huddle for specialty settings or to best suit their decor. An off-white fabric cover provides an alternative to the default graphite, and the easy-clean cover helps keep the video bar clean in healthcare and education environments.

Logitech Introduces Desk Booking Solution for Hybrid Workplaces

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech introduced its desk booking service that delivers a better hotdesking experience for employees and a greater ability to manage shared desks across multiple locations. The service runs on Logi Dock Flex, a fully featured managed docking station built for shared desks in flexible work environments.

With an 8-inch display, three USB ports in the front and three more in the back, Logi Dock Flex supports dual display, network connection and up to 100 watts of power, allowing for both secure, standard-issue device connections, as well as for employees to bring their own device. Employees can personalize their workstation with their own background photo and away message, and join meetings with one touch through calendar integrations with the Logi Tune app. And for ad-hoc booking, the interactive panel signals whether the desk is available or not.

IT teams can quickly install and deploy Logi Dock Flex at scale with secure cable management for clutter-free desk areas. Through Logitech Sync, IT can monitor and manage Logi Dock Flex remotely to adjust booking settings, manage equipment, and customize according to the company’s hybrid policies.

Logi Dock Flex’s multiservice capability allows IT teams to choose Microsoft Teams, Zoom Workspace Reservation, or Logitech’s own desk booking service, with an additional choice of booking platforms to come. Logitech desk booking service is managed through Logitech Sync and can be deployed with either Logi Dock Flex or by using QR codes to work stand-alone, not requiring any purchase of Logitech hardware.

For Facilities Managers, real-time insights and analytics on space usage help them understand how flexible office and return-to-office policies are performing. Workplace management data like desk utilization, peak occupancy rates, and user behaviors take the guesswork out of usage and space planning.