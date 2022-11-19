LiveU Solutions Head to Qatar for 4K/HD Live Coverage of the World Cup

With a record number of bookings from global broadcasters, LiveU is gearing up for its largest deployment of solutions in Qatar to cover the world football tournament. Hundreds of LiveU 5G/4G field units have been booked by global broadcasters for 4K/HD quality live coverage of the tournament. Broadcasters plan to use LiveU's solution for main feeds from the stadiums with the official CRA (Communications Regulatory Authority) tags. LiveU's cloud-based services will also play a key role in the production workflows, notably the use of LiveU Matrix for IP video distribution of live feeds to global takers.

LiveU's crew is on-site to support customers and engage with the technical aspects directly involved in the broadcast of the games, using its innovative technology. LiveU will also be transmitting from the fan zones, enabling creative fan engagement for millions of sports fans all over the world.

[LiveU Revs It Up with In-Car Camera Coverage of Trans Am Series Race] (opens in new tab)

LiveU's service hub in central Doha will provide round-the-clock support and rental units with unlimited data plans, together with LiveU's local partner, Resolution Hire. With a multinational support team, LiveU will be providing on-site local support in multiple languages and across all competition venues.

"We’ve seen unprecedented demand for our solutions this year, most notably from the football-loving nations of Latin America, as well as from elsewhere around the world," Ronen Artman, vice president marketing, LiveU, said. "Our goal is to give customers peace of mind with the most reliable, highest quality and flexible broadcast solutions so that they can deliver the best viewing experience to their viewers. Our customers will be relying on our solutions for their 24/7 content. With fans eager to see every aspect of the games, LiveU technology will make sure that they enjoy the best viewing experience possible."

Vívaro has 15 clients covering the tournament in Qatar, 50% of which are rights holders from Latin America. Vívaro Video brings together professionals from television and telecommunications with vast experience in services aimed at television broadcasts and signal transport in various countries, achieving global coverage in the delivery of its services and turnkey projects.

[World Tour: LiveU Brings Volleyball World Events to Fans Across the Globe] (opens in new tab)

“We’ve seen a significant increase in the number of clients and LiveU units planned for Qatar over what we had at the tournament four years ago," Rodrigo Peralta, CEO TVTEL, Vívaro Video, said. "The scale of the event, location, and press/fan restrictions presented some challenges for our production team, but we are confident that the reliability, quality, and support that LiveU provides will help us bring unique coverage of the matches to viewers worldwide.”

Caracol Colombia distributes content for its information, sports, and entertainment platforms, both on TV, radio, and its own digital media. Caracol has a wide range of LiveU units, including the LU800 and LU300, and servers in Colombia and Qatar.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

"We spent three years planning the coverage and LiveU has been part of it from day one," Juan Pablo Marino, head of Caracol TV technical room, Colombia, said. "We’ve deployed a technical team of 60 people in Qatar, including talent and crew; we have 100 people working remotely with them from Colombia—in total more than 200 people will process the live content produced from Qatar. With LiveU, we know that we have a major partner that supports us in everything and gives us the security to undertake challenging projects; we will have broadcasts from eight stadiums and all with LiveU units. Remote production with LU800 and H.265 makes our work easier. We just turn on the LU800 from any stadium and in seconds we have high-quality video in Colombia.”