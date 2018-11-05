Lifesize Launches Lifesize Dash Software-Based Collaboration Solution

The What: Lifesize has launched Lifesize Dash, a software-based solution for real-time video collaboration designed for mini meeting spaces and organizations of any size.

The What Else: Lifesize Dash uses WebRTC technology to enable video, audio and web meetings on inexpensive Chromebox devices from Acer and Asus and offers easy-to-use meeting controls, centralized management, and automatic updates for an easier meeting experience. Lifesize Dash integrates with a variety of third-party USB cameras and audio devices including AVer, Logitech, Huddly, MXL, and others, so customers can create the best meeting room solution for their unique needs.

“Mini spaces and huddle rooms are quickly becoming the go-to location for meetings in today’s fast-paced, collaborative environment,” said Craig Malloy, CEO of Lifesize. “We designed Lifesize Dash as a way to help maximize productivity in these spaces while still offering the benefits of larger meeting room solutions. Now, companies have another option that is simple, cost-effective, and above all else, intuitive for their users.”

Lifesize recently completed an extensive beta test program for Lifesize Dash with overwhelmingly positive feedback, according to the company. The program involved more than 90 participants, including current customers and evaluators interested in a low-cost mini-room video solution, and influencers looking for innovative solutions to recommend to their audiences.

"It's really simple to setup and use,” said Marius van Wyk, director of operations and technical at SkyGroup Communications. “The quality is surprisingly good. Great software solution for small huddle spaces."

The Bottom Line: According to Frost & Sullivan, many of the 32 million small meeting spaces or “huddle rooms” in offices around the world go largely unused because they lack anything more than a phone for team members to communicate and collaborate together. Lifesize Dash aims to cost-effectively transform these underutilized rooms into collaboration hotspots, empowering more teams to be more productive more often.

Existing and new customers who subscribe to the Lifesize cloud-based service (Between October 30, 2018–January 31, 2019) will receive a free Lifesize Dash subscription.