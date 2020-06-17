LG Transparent OLED Touch Display Elevates Engagement at InfoComm 2020

The What: LG Business Solutions USA has introduced a transparent OLED display with touchscreen technology for an engaging digital signage experience at InfoComm 2020 Connected.

The What Else: The new 55-inch LG Transparent OLED Touch Display (model 55EW5TF) uses projected capacitive (P-Cap) film technology for a highly responsive, accurate touch experience while still allowing significantly greater transparency than conventional transparent LCD displays, according to the company.

The 55-inch LG EW5TF is capable of up to 400 nits of brightness, depending on application, and a 150,000:1 contrast ratio. At its thinnest point, the display is 7mm thick. Extensive connectivity options come as part of the display’s digital signage box, including HDMI in, DP in/out, RS-232C in/out, audio out, USB 2.0 in, touch USB in/out, and LAN and IR. The new LG Transparent OLED Touch display is Crestron Connected certified for virtually seamless integration and automated control.

The Bottom Line: The LG Transparent OLED Touch display itself is built with tempered, anti-reflective, shatter-resistant front glass to protect it for commercial use. It comes semi-assembled so that companies can install it in different structures and spaces depending on the physical environment and desired effect, and it supports landscape and portrait orientation.

