LG MAGNIT DVLED Videowall Systems Achieve Extron Quantum Ultra Certification

When coupled with the Extron Quantum Ultra 4K Videowall Processor, the flagship direct-view LED (DVLED) display series from LG Electronics has been certified for consistent, stable presentation of source content. The LG MAGNIT MicroLED LSAB009 Series has passed Extron’s extensive testing program and is now identified as “Quantum Ultra Certified.”

“Direct-view LED systems are becoming more and more popular in the videowall landscape,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. “Ensuring compatibility between the videowall and LED processors is essential for reliable, pixel-perfect performance. The Quantum Ultra processor’s many capabilities and its configurability, combined with integration of Quantum Ultra Certified LG MAGNIT displays, provide bright visuals and rock-solid performance for any videowall application."

(Image credit: Extron, LG)

“Perfectly complementing our high-performance DVLED systems like LG MAGNIT, the Quantum Ultra processor offers great degree of image acquisition and image stability, reducing the need for on-site troubleshooting when the two technologies are brought together﻿,” said Dan Smith, vice president, business development, LG Business Solutions USA. “This certification is meaningful for LG customers; beyond assuring display and image processor compatibility, it further accentuates the performance and integration flexibility of LG DVLED systems.”

The Quantum Ultra certification program minimizes compatibility concerns. System designers can take comfort knowing that the image processing and display products have been tested together using established parameters, such as image acquisition, image stability, and EDID management. By specifying a Quantum Ultra Certified display, you can streamline videowall integration, reducing the need for on-site troubleshooting.