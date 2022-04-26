From Newsrooms to Control Rooms, LG DVLED Displays Offer New Possibilities

At NAB 2022, LG Business Solutions USA is promoting DVLED (direct-view light-emitting diode) display solutions for virtually every broadcast need, from HD on-screen displays to wall-sized backdrops and even ceiling and floor products that enable the creation of immersive digital spaces.

“From the newsroom to the control room, LG’s DVLED displays are creating new possibilities for broadcasters and delivering performance benefits that can improve both on-the-air and behind-the-scenes operations,” said Dan Smith, vice president, business development, LG Business Solutions USA. “With the ability to build custom displays with unique shapes, sizes, and curvatures, DVLED can be used virtually anywhere a digital display is desired. And with pixel pitches as small as 0.9 millimeters in our MicroLED line, LG can now deliver Ultra HD and HD DVLED displays in various sizes, opening endless possibilities for use on news, weather and sports sets or in editing or control room settings.”

In its NAB booth (C2631), LG is demonstrating a number of broadcast display solutions, including the 136-inch LG All-In-One DVLED display that ships in a flight case with everything included in the box. LG experts are on hand to discuss the full scope of options and uses for DVLED in broadcast scenarios, including multi-feed video walls for control rooms and on-set displays for news broadcasts, live stage performances and VR/XR production.

LG's assortment of DVLED products allows set designers to think outside the box and consider custom displays, enabling creative branding and presentation options for a variety of on-camera needs, Smith explained. “There are virtually no limitations on size, so almost any set can add a wall-to-wall backdrop that delivers crisp, bright HD imagery, while curved models can be fitted to almost any curved wall or pillar in either convex or concave orientations,” he said.

(Image credit: LG Business Solutions)

In addition, floor and ceiling models provide robust strength and resilience and offer the opportunity to develop immersive sets where HD content can surround an actor or host.

Additional display treatments and accessories can turn LG DVLED displays into giant touch screens, making them ideal for sports, weather, and political coverage where hosts consistently receive new information or need to switch between graphics such as maps and charts.

All LG DVLED displays feature V-sync adjustment, custom color gamut mapping, bezel-less design, high refresh rates, high contrast, deep blacks, and can be supported by various LG maintenance and care programs such as ConnectedCare. Colors are calibrated at the factory and then can be adjusted on-site to ensure optimal performance and consistency.

LG’s DVLED product line includes models with pixel pitches ranging from 0.9 millimeters to 4.6 millimeters and brightness of up to 5,000 nits. Some series also offer half-sized cabinets, which allow designers and installers to maximize wall coverage in spaces where another full cabinet does not fit.

LG Business Solutions USA’s first-ever NAB Show booth (C2631) builds on LG Electronics’ decades-long role as an ally of the National Association of Broadcasters and technology provider for the show. Beyond the DVLED displays and LG OLED Pro monitors in the commercial display division’s booth, scores of LG 4K UHD displays are featured in high-profile locations throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center at this year’s show. In addition, reflecting the company’s key role as co-developer of the ATSC 3.0 next-generation broadcast standard, LG has been named “Official NEXTGEN TV Partner” for NAB 2022.