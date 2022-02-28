Extron Audio DSPs, Amps, Speakers Certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms

Several Extron audio processors, amplifiers and speakers are now certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms. The company has worked together with hardware solutions partners, such as Sennheiser, to develop solutions that deliver an unmatched user experience regardless of room type. The products now certified for Teams Rooms have been designed and meticulously tested for performance and ease of use.

"We are confident that our high-quality audio products will enable integrators to deliver a premium Microsoft Teams experience," said Casey Hall, Extron VP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing. "We are very pleased to provide products certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms to our customers."

Extron products certified for Microsoft Teams include:

•DMP 128 Plus Series Digital Audio Matrix Processors

•DMP 64 Plus Series Digital Audio Matrix Processors

•XPA U 1004 SB and XPA U 1002 Power Amplifiers

•SF 26CT Series Ceiling Speakers

•SF 3CT LP and SF 3C LP Ceiling Speakers

All of the complete certified designs, featured solutions and detailed information on the individual products they include are available on the Extron website. With Extron control for Teams Rooms, a single user interface is all you need to control every conferencing, audiovisual and room function. Together, Extron and its partners deliver complete AV and conferencing control across the enterprise.

For more information on the Extron Microsoft Teams Rooms Certified Design Solutions, follow this link.