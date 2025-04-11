Everything to Know about Sharp's All-In-One dvLED Series

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), launched its new All-In-One Direct View LED displays. The LD-AF Series furthers Sharp's LED display portfolio with its enhanced features and seamless integration across Sharp's product line, making it ideal for corporate or education environments.

The All-In-One Direct View LED displays, available in two sizes of 138 and 165 inches (diagonal), provide a seamless image with the high-quality contrast and brightness expected from dvLED. Unlike traditional LED displays, these models offer an easy, hassle-free installation process and can be set up in as little as two hours, with no special training required. Additionally, their plug-and-play functionality allows for a simple, efficient experience in areas like classrooms, conference rooms and meeting spaces.

Designed to be user-friendly, the LED All-In-One models feature elements from Sharp's PN-ME2 Series, supporting the same user interface and control protocol, as well as robust SOC functionality with NaViSet Administrator2, Crestron connected and Eshare. The models are equipped with various connection terminals including HDMIx3 and USB-C, large-capacity speakers, built-in Wi-Fi for wireless screen sharing and media player functionality.

"The display market is continuing to evolve due to channel and distribution model changes as well as new customer behavior and preferences," said Mark Quiroz, SVP and general manager at Sharp. "As a result, we are also adapting to meet industry standards through innovations like the All-In-One Direct View LED display, which is a solution that's simple to operate and scalable for a variety of industries."

"Following a hands-on demonstration of this innovative all-in-one dvLED solution, I am highly impressed by its performance," said Bill Blair, Executive Account Manager at AVI Systems. "The streamlined management with NaViSet enhances operational efficiency, while its exceptional visual clarity and vibrant display set a new benchmark for high-impact business applications. I am eager to introduce this solution to my clients and am confident in its ability to elevate their visual communication strategies."