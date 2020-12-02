LG Launches ‘DigiTour’ Immersive 3D Showroom

The "Innovation" area of LG's DigiTour showcases eye-catching applications of the company's display technology, like the OLED Wave shown at trade shows.

LG Business Solutions USA has unveiled the LG DigiTour, a 3D showroom and immersive platform that allows visitors to explore how LG’s latest commercial display products look integrated into various vertical applications.

“The cancellation of in-person events this year challenged us to find new innovative ways to connect with our customers,” said Damaris Toma, experiential marketing lead at LG Business Solutions USA. “We used this opportunity to reimagine the future and build an interactive virtual event platform with a high-level of photorealism that immerses users in the environment. With the LG DigiTour, users can travel through virtual showrooms and discover the latest display technologies for businesses of all sizes, types, and budgets.”

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to the New Era of Digital Signage

Powered by the Unreal Engine platform—an advanced real-time 3D creation tool used by video game developers—the LG DigiTour encourages visitors to “walk” through various commercial spaces and experience LG Business Solutions products in their contextually relevant environments. The platform includes four distinct spaces: “Corporate,” “Education,” “Control Room,” and “Innovation,” with more to come in the future. Virtual guests can move throughout the rooms and interact with products, instantly pulling up features, specs, and more.

An LG representative guides visitors through the various spaces in the DigiTour. (Image credit: LG Business Solutions USA )

The platform also hosts live chats, meaning that visitors can inquire about any products of interest and speak with an LG representative in real time to address questions. In addition to the interactive online showroom, LG is using On24 to host virtual webinars and events where industry leaders can interact and communicate during the pandemic and beyond.

“Rather than try to replicate what’s been done to date elsewhere, we’ve created environments that take advantage of the power of virtual technology and paired it with the invaluable injection of real people that industry thrives on,” Toma added. “We will use the platform to host tech tours, live chats, and educational seminars, bringing a new level of interaction to our customers.”

The platform includes always-on access, desktop, mobile, and tablet compatibility, self-directed exploration, 360-degree spaces, and interactivity, with soon-to-launch webinars, live chats and video chats, plus vast growth potential.

According to Toma, the platform may have been prompted by the pandemic, but it likely will be a permanent staple in how LG interacts with customers. “We’ve built a means to reach audiences remotely—even audiences that may not have been at a physical tradeshow,” she said. “It’s a future-proof way to ensure that we can serve our customers remotely, now and in the years to come.”