Legrand AV Offers 15 Courses at InfoComm 2019

Legrand AV will offer 15 courses at InfoComm 2019 covering a wide range of topics. Sessions will be led by staff from Chief, Da-Lite, Middle Atlantic, Vaddio, and other AV experts.



Jerilyn Veldof, instructional designer at Legrand AV, said she’s excited for the holistic approach that the various brands can bring to education from a large knowledge base of product offerings.



“I think the AV industry is really hungry for a lot of these topics right now. AP over IP is a great example,” Veldof added. “Another big hot thing is collaborative and huddle space design—Megan Knedler is leading that session and she’s top notc.! In fact, I think people will be blown away by how good our instructors are.!”



While the courses are under the manufacturing umbrella, the majority of the sessions are brand agnostic, according to Max Kopsho, director of training at Legrand AV.



“It’s about industry trends—things people need to know about in the industry to help them advance their careers. It’s not about moving product,” he said. “We have a big focus on emerging technologies this year.”



Legrand AV's courses at InfoComm 2019 offer the opportunity to earn more than 21 RUs over two days. Between that and the online courses offered for free at AV University, AV professionals can earn enough RUs to meet all the requirements for CTS renewal.





Courses offered at the show include:

• Designing Sit/Stand Huddle Spaces for Accessibility under the ADA

• Two-Piece Projection Basics: Choosing the right Format, Screen Size and Surface

• Gear Up for the Educational Revolution – Active Learning Spaces in Higher Education

• Basics and Intermediate AV over IP courses

