Legrand Better Communities Program Reports $550K+ in Donations in 2017

- In 2017, Legrand employees volunteered more than 2,000 hours of their time, planned 78 events across the country, and contributed more than $550K in product and financial donations to a variety of worthy organizations as part of the company’s Better Communities program. The program works to enhance employee and community welfare through programs that help people enjoy healthier, more productive, and rewarding lives.
- Efforts that were organized as part of the Better Communities program last year include establishing seven new local school partnerships focused on sustainable practices; executing a month-long, corporate-wide American Red Cross Disaster Relief fundraiser, which raised more than $98K; and donating Legrand products to three ground-up builds for veterans with Building Homes for Heroes.
- Since its creation in 2014, the Legrand Better Communities program has been focused on initiatives dedicated to building and improving homes for people in need, specifically, low-income families, disabled individuals, and veterans. The program continues to evolve in order facilitate more employee engagement and positive community impact. As part of this evolution, the program has expanded its focus to three specific causes.
- Better Homes: Partnering with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Building Homes for Heroes, and Rebuilding Together, Legrand employee volunteers assist low-income, disabled individuals, and veterans to build and improve their homes.
- Better Schools: Working with the U.S. Green Building Council’s Center for Green Schools, this initiative focuses on the environmental footprints of schools through waste, water, and energy management and helps transform them into more sustainable environments.
- Better Recovery: By supporting non-profit organizations like the American Red Cross, Legrand supports emergency assistance and disaster relief to communities in need.
- “The impact we have been able to make with our Better Communities program is the direct result of our outstanding employees who have shown a steadfast commitment to enhancing the areas where they live by improving the lives of those in need,” said John Selldorff, CEO, Legrand North and Central America. “Legrand has also received exceptional support from our customers, sales representatives, and supplier partners. We look forward to further increasing our efforts in 2018 and beyond as we broaden these programs to reach even more of our neighbors in need of assistance.”
- In 2018 Legrand will look to expand on a range of ongoing Better Communities programs. Employees are encouraged to take part in events in their local areas as coordinated by site captains who oversee and organize philanthropic events for local staff.