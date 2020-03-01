Lectrosonics Mourns Howard Kaufman

Howard Kaufman, Lectrosonic's Northeastern technical sales representative, passed away on February 27, 2020. Kaufman had been with the company for the last 23 years.

Howard Kaufman (Image credit: Lectrosonics)

Previous to Lectrosonics, Kaufman's career work included 22 years as an engineer in various positions at the U.N. Headquarters, as well as 15 years at Full House Productions, a media production company in New York City.



While working at the U.N. designing systems for broadcast and conference facilities, Kaufman met Gordon Moore, the company's current president. Getting to know Kaufman inspired Moore to offer him a position at Lectrosonics.



Credited with coining the term “Lectroid” to describe a fanatical Lectrosonics employee or user, Kaufman called himself a “Lectrovangelist,” as he was extremely passionate about sharing the company’ products and technologies with his customers. The company says Kaufman was "unflappable and always had a calm demeanor even when under a lot of pressure, the calm in the eye of the storm. His loyalty to family, friends, clients and company was unquestioned."

“Howard loved providing technical support throughout the Northeast U.S. and loved going to Europe for trade shows. He was demanding of our engineering department, a technical superstar who made it a point to totally, completely, comprehend how everything worked,” said Lectrosonics Moore. “Over the years, I watched Howard raise a family, become involved deeply in his community, and grow in his own personal path. He was a great friend, a marvelous employee, and a blessing on the lives of everyone who met him. He reached out to the audio community and encouraged so many young people to be creative and follow their talents.”



“All of us here at Lectrosonics will miss Howard’s humor, presence, dedication and gentle soul. He left a big footprint on the world and we are all better for it,” added Moore. “We pass along our deepest condolences to his family. We know they will miss him terribly, as we all will.”