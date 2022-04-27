LEA Professional Provides Dynamic Sound in Luxury Dominican Republic Villas

Casa De Campo Resort and Villas in La Romana, Dominican Republic is an idyllic luxury resort, surrounded by crystal-clear blue ocean and white sandy beaches. Guests vacationing at the resort expect the best of the best. So, when a newly built villa on the resort needed an audio system, they turned to audio amplifiers from LEA Professional.

Known for attracting a high-profile celebrity clientele, with its gated community, panoramic ocean views, and wide-ranging amenities, the resort provides both the security and luxury these guests require. Casa De Campo, which opened almost 50 years ago, was the first resort of this type in the Dominican Republic.

Systems integrator Musitempo was called upon by an owner of one of the resort’s largest villas, seeking a new, powerful, dynamic audio system for their entire home. The villa owners, who were long-time customers of Musitempo, demanded not only high-quality performance from a system, but also a system that would not interfere with their aesthetics.

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

With over 25 years of experience, Musitempo is a leading AV provider in the Dominican Republic. The company represents a range of prominent equipment brands as well as classical and popular musical instruments. Musitempo specializes in the design, installation, programming and automation of commercial and home audio and lighting systems.

For this project, Musitempo knew immediately that LEA amplifiers would meet all the requirements. The company had worked with many LEA Professional executives over the years, so when LEA was established, the switch to the new amplifier technology company was a no-brainer.

“After over 15 years as an active AV integrator, designer, and system tuner, LEA definitely has become my go-to amplifier brand,” said Fernando Hernandez Voigt, CTO at Musitempo. “It provides me with everything I need from the power it delivers, the ease of programming and the convenience of remote-monitoring with the Cloud platform, it is now my first choice when it comes to most of my installs. “

One of the main challenges of this installation was that the client wanted to use a particular brand and model of loudspeaker which do not offer built-in transformers. Musitempo had to search for suitable external transformers for the villa project, but the connectivity flexibility of the LEA amps simplified the project.

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

“Since this is such a large installation, we had to mix between Hi-Z and Low-Z cable runs, but with LEA’s Connect Series this was literally a piece of cake,” commented Voigt.

Ultimately the team at Musitempo chose four LEA Connect Series Amplifiers, two Connect 168 and two Connect 704 ,which power 80 Bowers and Wilkins speakers.

The Network Connect Series IoT-enabled amplifiers from LEA Professional is a commercial-grade audio amplifier family perfectly suited for small to medium-scale installations. Featuring three ways to connect, users can engage the built-in Wi-Fi access point, connect to the venue's Wi-Fi, or use the FAST Ethernet to connect to any local area network via Cat5 or Cat6 cable. The Connect Series also features cloud connectivity allowing users to harness the power of the cloud for remote control, monitoring, configuration, and more from any personal device, as well as Hi-Z and Lo-Z channel-selectable analog inputs, and external I/O control for remote on/off and fault monitoring.

The LEA Professional Connect Series is powering all areas of the villa including the lobby areas, kitchen, pantry, dining room, indoor garden, living room, pool, BBQ area, fire pit, gazebo area and 8 bedrooms.

While this large install was underway, the team had to contend with the ever-present threat of COVID lockdowns in the region. To combat this, the Musitempo team was grateful for the LEA Professional Cloud Platform ensuring they could still access the system without being on site.

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

The Cloud platform provides systems integrators with powerful, reliable, and secure remote monitoring and control capabilities across the entire lineup of IoT-enabled LEA Professional Connect Series amplifiers. Unique within the industry, all LEA Professional amplifiers leverage the built-in Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT Core. The platform allows integrators to remotely monitor critical operational data points that are integral to maintaining system health. The capability delivers greater visibility to provide preventative maintenance, easier troubleshooting and fewer on-site maintenance requirements.

“The LEA Cloud Platform allows us to make tunings and adjustments without the need of being physically at the venue,” commented Voigt. “This really helps us provide a level of service that would have been impossible if it wasn’t for LEA.”

For an installation that needed to be worthy of its luxury environment, Voigt emphasized that all expectations were not only met but exceeded.

“The whole family was completely satisfied with what we were able to deliver. I look forward to continuing to use LEA for all my future installations,” added Voigt. "LEA has definitely earned its place as my go-to amp provider.”