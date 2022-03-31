Latest Release of D-Tools System Integrator Software Now Available

D-Tools, Inc., a leading provider of core business management software that improves financial results for thousands of system integrators worldwide, announced the availability of System Integrator version 18. Geared to meet the needs of electronic systems contractors, new capabilities and feature enhancements help companies save time, gain deeper insight into project processes, and improve operating efficiency throughout their business.

"D-Tools' mission has always been to help our customers run more profitable businesses through software designed to replicate and expedite their workflow and best practices," said Randy Stearns, CEO of D-Tools. "The new capabilities in this release were developed in direct response to requests from our users and include significant improvements such as the ability to change product quantities on-the-fly directly in a quote, and manage inventory through advanced integrations with Tracknicity and TRXio. We look forward to helping our customers apply these productivity enhancements to their day-to-day workflow."

SI v18 offers numerous timesaving and productivity advancements that benefit sales, project management, and service teams, including updates to sales and quoting management, projects, inventory tracking, tasks, service orders, and more.

Enhancements to SI include:

Sales and quoting management

Quantity-based Quoting, ideal for security and structured cabling projects, improves application performance while allowing salespeople to develop a scope and budget for large projects in a fraction of time. Projects now support the ability to manage line items (products, labor, packages, and solutions) by quantity, making it easy to quickly price out a system without designing and assigning locations, systems, and more.

Products/items now have a new Purchase Cost field, which improves multi-currency support by enabling users to accurately track the cost for an item in one currency and present the price for that item in a quote in different currency, regardless of currency conversion.

Improved Product Search

The new Find Usages feature is a great asset management tool that provides the ability to search across purchase orders and service orders to identify where products have been installed. This feature is particularly useful in situations where a product has been recalled, requires a firmware update, or is becoming obsolete and should be replaced.

Compare and Sync with Catalog feature for project and catalog items guarantees that project items are up to date and accurate. Simplifying updates to and from the catalog helps users discover and fix potential product issues such as price differences, products that not available in the catalog, unapproved or discontinued items, and other project errors.

Serial Numbers Search provides an historical record of an item's location and usage on a project—such as on a purchase order receipt, in a task, or on a service order, based on its serial number—solving potential problems and saving time for project management and service teams.

Inventory Tracking

New Tracknicity and TRXio integrations help integrators manage their inventory, while at the same time ensuring that inventory items, whether pulled from stock or order for a project, are efficiently, seamlessly, and accurately tracked from proposal through being purchased, received, staged, picked, delivered, installed, and serviced, thereby keeping projects on schedule while helping to reduce unnecessary and unwanted inventory buildup and avoid duplicate product purchases.

Scheduling

Summary Tasks and Summary Service Orders group a series of connected events (i.e., installation tasks, service requests) to facilitate resource planning, scheduling, and invoicing.

SI v18 also includes performance enhancements such as faster client report generation on large projects and improved project check-in speed when updating a project.