KV2 Audio Reinforces ESD Range New Loudspeaker—What to Know

KV2 (opens in new tab) is extending the ESD range with the addition of the ESD8, which slots neatly into the range between the existing ESD6 and ESD10.

As its name suggests, the ESD8 is a compact passive two-way, high output full-range loudspeaker incorporating an 8-inch trans-coil woofer and a 1-inch compression driver coupled to a wide dispersion horn. Presented conservatively like the rest of the range in a unique angled low-profile Baltic birch enclosure and designed to present exceptional speech and music definition, the ESD8 provides a smooth high-fidelity response and delivers a natural sound quality and level that is superior to many larger competing products.

The ESD range of two-way and three-way passive loudspeakers from KV2 offers a wide variety of loudspeaker solutions, ranging from the ultra-compact ESD Cube—ideal for peripheral reinforcement in bars, theatres, clubs, houses of worship, and museums—right through to the powerful ESD15 and ESD36. ESD15 is capable of acting as a standalone PA/monitor system due to its bass response, while the ESD36 has found favor with AV rental and production companies as well as for the theater and worship market as full-range solution with high-quality vocal intelligibility in a compact format.

Ideal as a main system speaker or as an in-fill for larger systems, the flexible ESD8 can be applied quickly and efficiently on podiums, stands or suspended. Applications range from corporate presentations and functions to infill, close monitoring or installation. Combined with subwoofers—of which there are four to choose from in the ESD range—ESD8 offers high quality full range performance.