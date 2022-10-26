The All-New KV2 Subwoofer Enhances the SL Series—Here's Why That's Good

The SL Series from KV2 was designed to respond to a specific requirement from architects for a powerful, slimline speaker that could either be integrated directly into walls or other surfaces, or simply present an extremely discreet profile when mounted directly on the wall, or even flown. The SL412—used in well-known clubs, theaters, and live-event venues the world over like the iconic Ibiza club, Amnesia—is now enhanced with the addition of a new and unique SL6.10 subwoofer, replacing the SL2.15.

Measuring just 350mm (13.78-feet) deep and designed to integrate aesthetically with the SL412, the SL6.10 produces powerful, accurate bass from its ultra-slim cabinet design. Bass response is further enhanced by doubling, or even tripling the cabinets, particularly when the SL6.10 is used against or within a wall, providing optimum output for its compact footprint. It also combines acoustically with the ultra-low frequency VHD1.21 and 2.21 subwoofers as part of an active five-way system if required.

[SCN: The Audio Issue 2022] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: KV2)

The six 10-inch front loaded bass drivers, with a 2-inch voice coil assembly and a ferrite magnetic motor structure, deliver very high dynamic range and a quality of articulation not normally achievable through larger mass, conventionally sized subwoofer cones. Up to three SL6.10 subwoofers can be powered from just one channel of a VHD3200/3200D amplifier, which represents considerable savings compared to its predecessor which required an amp channel to power two units.

SL6.10 offers a range of simple wall-mounting, suspension, and ground stacking options, or it can be installed directly into walls and surfaces where space or visual aesthetics are at a premium. The units may also be designed and supplied with custom colors, grille templates and logo, offering a flexible and truly designer integrated solution.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Finally, the SL range now features the SL3000D and VHD3200D amplifiers which incorporate the KV2 Control & Diagnostics tool, meaning that the SL6.10 may be set up, controlled, and managed entirely remotely if required.