KUDO Release Brings Multilingual Web Conferencing to Global Enterprises

The What: KUDO has released v2.6 of their platform with numerous updates focused on compliance for enterprise clients and user experience. Distributed organizations can now rely on KUDO as their global meetings platform enabling instant communication across languages.

The What Else: A key milestone introduced with this new KUDO release is the platform’s accessibility in China. KUDO enables clients, interpreters, and partners to join or service meetings anywhere in mainland China, Macao, Hong Kong, and the rest of the world.

Developments on the compliance front follow KUDO’s strategy to empower truly multilingual meetings in the enterprise environment. This includes the introduction of the Silo solution, a model built upon a dedicated private cloud environment, tailored to the needs of enterprises for which security, privacy, compliance, and custom services are of paramount importance.

[KUDO Launches Partnership With Diversified]

Updates on the user experience side include a redesigned participant onboarding to easily join a meeting, full support for Mozilla Firefox browser, automatic detection for unsupported browsers, versatile in-session media operation including internet connectivity testing, audio and video device setup, and participant’s video feed selection, along with other internal improvements to optimize the system.

The Bottom Line: KUDO’s development embeds user-centered design with the need to accommodate the unique needs of clients and participants in cross-national communication, along with the essential expertise and workflow of interpreters.

This latest update once more realizes the promise of KUDO to reinvent the space of multilingual meetings.