KUDO Launches Partnership With Diversified

KUDO has signed a partnership agreement with Diversified. This agreement makes Diversified the exclusive U.S. reseller for the KUDO Language Ready Room product.

KUDO Language Ready Room is a license-based platform that provides enterprise clients with direct access to live language interpretation. It is an add-on service to existing video-enabled meeting rooms, intended for the new wave of workplace collaboration across languages, cultures, and countries.

“We want to enhance meeting productivity and power true collaboration at a global scale,” said Fred D’Alessandro, founder and CEO of Diversified. “KUDO is a revolutionary solution that allows Diversified to add unique value by addressing our clients' demand for instant communication across languages that no other technology could properly address until now.”

As more enterprise-level and small- to medium-sized businesses shift to a global model, collaboration in native language is becoming more important to get business done quickly. Diversified, with their expertise in communication, collaboration, and managed services, will ensure the ability to communicate seamlessly, in the comfort of their own language. Any meeting space enabled as a KUDO Language Ready Room is equipped to conduct effective meetings in multiple countries, languages, and presentation material. As a simple SaaS application, existing conference rooms with audio, video, and camera are quickly and easily enabled to transition to a new global meeting platform accessible from any browser and mobile device."

“Working with the Diversified team for many years on various enterprise-wide installation projects, I know that KUDO has found a truly dynamic, future-ready partner in Diversified,” said Fardad Zabetian, founder and CEO of KUDO. “We look forward to bringing multilingual support to more businesses through there.”

“Our technology partnership decisions are rooted in the reality of demand and evidence of innovation,” said Kevin Collins, president and COO of Diversified. “With KUDO, we’re delivering a new horizon of communication possibilities to our clients.”