Kramer to Showcase its IT-Oriented Approach at ISE

At ISE (Stand 1-F20) Kramer Electronics will demonstrate its approach to IT-oriented pro AV, showcasing its software-centric ecosystem, management solutions, meeting space automation, elevated audio and connectivity solutions, and more. What unites Kramer’s robust product lines and new initiatives is the company’s strategy of AV over IT. ISE 2019 highlights will include:

Kramer Platforms

Kramer Platforms is a new concept that aims to go beyond standard “convergence.” Debuting at ISE 2019, Kramer Platforms consist of hardware devices that are software-driven, so one box serves multiple functions—with the goal of leading AV designs with software and maximizing return on investment and customization options. With Kramer Platforms, AV professionals can combine solutions such as Kramer’s VIA collaboration system with a Kramer Control brain.

Kramer Control

On display at ISE will be next-generation Kramer Control, a code-free, cloud-based control platform. Kramer Control enables increased agility, allowing users to more quickly and cost effectively deploy control in any space.

Kramer Network

Kramer Network 3.0, an enterprise management platform enabling IT/AV professionals to configure and manage their entire Kramer product range, Dante devices, and third-party devices from anywhere in the world. Kramer’s approach considers not only IT specifications, but also IT work methodologies, letting managers plan and deploy IT and AV systems in the same streamlined manner. This platform is engineered for the IT manager.

UX Flash Track

A positive user experience is essential for the reliable operation of an AV system, and Kramer is investing heavily in sharing UX best practices in the AV industry. At ISE, the company will discuss how UX is a catalyst for new technologies.

AVIXA Flash Track: “User Experience: The New Catalyst for Technology,” with David Margolin, VP Marketing, Kramer.

Date/Time: Thursday, February 7, 1:30 p.m.

Location: Room N110, Hall 13

More Info

SCHOMS: Focus on BYOD

Committed to supporting technology managers and end users, Kramer is partnering with SCHOMS for a hosted buyer program focused on BYOD and collaboration. SCHOMS members lead and manage a diverse set of educational, technological, media, and institutional development and support services.

“The use of huddle spaces has grown over the past few years and the ability to stream content from BYOD is a key factor in their growth,” said Neta Lempert, VP business development, digital, Kramer Electronics. “As we reach a maturity of the huddle space concept, what is next and how should we prepare for it?”

Kramer Academy

Kramer Academy—led by leaders in the field—provides tools, skills training, and deep dives into core topics and fundamentals that IT and AV professionals need to know for the new era of AV over IT.

At ISE 2019, Kramer Academy courses at ISE will include AV over IP and Kramer Control, on February 6 and 7. Earning AVIXA CTS RU points, attendees can register here.

Network Security Panel

This panel on network security will feature Kramer’s network and control expert, Keren Lipshitz.

Date/Time: Friday, February 8, 3:00–4:00 p.m.

Location: Main Stage.

AV Nation’s Tim Albright will moderate the session.

Community Events

Kramer will host a German Hosted Buyer Program and its annual cocktail party at the Kramer stand 1-F20 (by invitation), on February 6, at 4:30 p.m.

8K Whitepaper

Kramer’s resource library continues to grow with the addition of a new 8K whitepaper. This paper explores 8K “glass” and related challenges for transporting, switching, distributing, and interfacing 8K signals, due to their high clock and data rates. Download the whitepaper here. https://k.kramerav.com/academy/white-papers.asp.