Kramer Partners with Netgear to Deliver SDVoE Solutions

Kramer has formed a global partnership with Netgear to deliver complete end-to-end solutions for AVoIP infrastructure and further accelerate Ethernet-based AV distribution in professional environments.

Kramer’s offering now includes Netgear's full range of data networking switches worldwide, giving customers a single point of contact for turnkey delivery of complete AVoIP solutions, optimized for their application.

[The Integration Guide to AVoIP]

Both Kramer and Netgeaer are founding members of the SDVoE Alliance, a consortium of technology providers who aim to standardize the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals, allowing software to define AV applications.

“Our partnership with Netgear allows us to offer a complete AV over IP systems in the most demanding environments and to be even more agile when bringing such solutions to market globally," said Aviv Ron, vice president of business development and strategy at Kramer. “Netgear's professionalism and dedication to AV over IP is unparalleled and we are thrilled to partner with them in this evolution."

“The partnership with Kramer goes beyond just the hardware,” added Laurent Masia, director of product management for managed switches at Netgear. “Both companies are committed to providing a range of solutions that make incorporating AV over IP easier than ever in the pro AV industry. Netgear welcomes the chance to work together and continue to listen to the pro AV community to engineer products that delight our customers.”