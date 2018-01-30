Kramer Joins SDVoE Alliance as Contributing Member

- Kramer Electronics has joined the SDVoE Alliance as a contributing member.
- The announcement comes as the alliance heads to ISE 2018 in celebration of its first anniversary. At stand 3-B150, the alliance will focus on the advantages of converged AV and IT infrastructure using 10G networking and SDVoE technology. Visitors to the Kramer stand 1-F20 will experience “The New Age of Pro AV” designed for IT.
- Kramer will showcase its latest 4K HDR HDCP 2.2 AV signal management portfolio, code-free cloud-based control platform, enterprise management software solution, wireless presentation and collaboration innovations, and audio DSP solutions.
- “We are thrilled to join the rapidly growing SDVoE Alliance,” said Raviv Kramer, deputy CEO at Kramer. “Kramer has always been committed to spearheading technological evolutions and the message carried by the alliance resonates well with our AV/IT strategic roadmap. We look forward to joining the other alliance members and helping drive the industry to this new and exciting age of IP.”
- “Kramer has undergone an exciting transition in the past few years, from a respected manufacturer of AV products into a leading provider of end-to-end solutions that enable the convergence of AV and IT systems,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “What drove Kramer to this position are the same inevitable market forces that created the need for AV-over-IP standardization and lead to the SDVoE Alliance. Kramer and SDVoE are in perfect alignment, and we look forward to working with Kramer to upend the pro AV signal management market as we build new leaders in the space.”