Key Digital Offers KD-XPS22U 4K 18G Smart Extender Kit

Interconnectivity abounds on Key Digital's KD-PS22UTx (left) Presentation Switcher/Transmitter and the KD-X100MRx (right) AV over IP HDBaseT receiver, which are now paired together in the bundle-priced KD-XPS22U 4K 18G Smart Extender Kit.

Key Digital is introducing a new product bundle: the KD-XPS22U 4K 18G Smart Extender Kit. For installations where a display or projector is distanced from HDMI sources, the KD-XPS22U delivers uncompromised signal extension along with full-featured system control by bundling together the KD-PS22UTx Switcher/Transmitter--with integral HDBaseT signal transmission capabilities-- and the KD-X100MRx receiver. The KD-XPS22U is suited for applications in conference, training and lecture rooms, huddle spaces and even in home theaters.

HDBaseT provides the bandwidth for delivery of uncompressed 10.2Gbps signals, which the KD-XPS22U extends with visually lossless compression by way of its 18G enabling technology to UHD signals up to 4096x2160. Key Digital's soft-codec and KVM enabling system leverages HDBaseT's bidirectionality to create a connectivity hub for professional USB cameras and microphones, audio DSP, keyboard, mouse or touchscreen display. Displays and projectors can be controlled directly by way of IR and RS-232 extension, or via CEC control of power and volume via the KD App or KDMS Pro software. eARC is supported for HDMI and optical audio, with audio de-embedding. Either unit can be powered from its partner Tx/Rx, increasing flexibility of where the units may be located.

The KD-XPS22U supports an expansive list of content standards, including the HDCP 2.2 anti-piracy protocol; the HDR10 standard for high-dynamic-range video; and EDID management for display recognition. It also offers deep color support up to UHD/4K 30Hz 4:4:4/12-bit or 60Hz 4:4:4/8-bit and has a full buffer system to manage HDCP authentication, EDID control handshakes and TMDS re-clocking / signal re-generation for serial data optimization.

The KD-XPS22U 4K 18G Smart Extender Kit is shipping from stock at a bundle-price of $1399 (MSRP).