Key Digital Offers Solutions for a Reconnecting World

The Key Digital 'Conference Room in a Box' centers on the full-featured 5 x 2 KD-UPS52U Universal Presentation switcher, which comes with a KD-X100MRx HDBaseT receiver

The "Conference Room in a Box" family of products from Key Digital accommodates meetings of any size, from huddle room to board room, larger conference spaces and classrooms. These solutions are complete, sophisticated systems that require no programming--both installation and operation are easy. Meeting participants can connect laptop AV and USB for local or global participation, with a wide variety of interface options, including remote participation via all popular video conferencing software platforms. Essential AV sources can remain racked, out of sight, with all the control needed provided by the free, user-friendly iOS KD App and integral CEC display control. With power support via Ethernet (PoE), HDBaseT (PoH) and USB, a single AC connection can suffice for an entire system.

Tailored to the individual needs of the customer in conjunction with Key Digital dealers and its responsive support staff, Key Digital Conference Room in a Box systems offer expansive I/O, amplified audio with mic mixing, 1080p PTZ camera control with presets, local and remote video source switching and up to 4K video at 18Gbps.

The system anchor is the KD-UPS52U Universal Presentation switcher featuring five inputs (HDBaseT, 2x HDMI, DP, USB-C), two mirrored outputs (HDBaseT, HDMI), LAN connectivity, audio de-embedding and ARC/eARC support. The Ultra HD/4K KD-UPS52U supports up to 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 24/25/30/60hz at 4:4:4 (up to 18Gbps bandwidth), offers life-like images through a wide range of luminance levels with HDR10 compatibility and deep color support up to UHD/4K 30Hz 4:4:4/12 bit or 60Hz 4:4:4/8 bit, includes a full buffer system to manage TMDS re-clocking/signal re-generation, is fully licensed and compatible with HDCP 2.2 and offers signal extension up to 100m/328 feet at 4K/UHD and up to 150m/492 feet at 1080p.

The KD-UPS52U is packaged with the versatile KD-X100MRx HDBaseT receiver, which hosts audio I/O, HDMI output, USB and LAN interface. Also, the KD-UPS52U integrates natively with KD-CAMUSB for full PTZ control via KD-App and a host of other supported control protocols, including the free KDCam PC app.

Tabletop or wall plate interface is accommodated by the KD-X4x1WUTx 4x1 4K/18G 100m HDBT PoH Wall Plate Switcher with 2xHDMI, DisplayPort, USB-B host and USB-C device connectivity, and IR, RS-232, IP and CEC Manager (Tx) control. For audio support, the compact KD-AMP220 offers 20 W x 2 bridgeable amplification, phantom-powered mic and two-channel line inputs with mixing, noise gate, volume and tone control, and remote control via IR and RS-232.

Where extended capabilities are needed, the elements of Key Digital's Conference Room in a Box line can be matched with a host of additional components from Key Digital's comprehensive hardware and software ecosystem of Presentation Solutions. In a supply chain-challenged marketplace, Key Digital Conference Room in a Box solutions are available from stock for immediate shipping.