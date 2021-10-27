An Expansive New Product Line is Key to Key Digital InfoComm Presence

At InfoComm 2021, Key Digital (Booth 2824) is rolling out an expansive line of new products, from a range of soft-codec-enabled HDBaseT switchers and extenders to a free KD App that offers powerful and extensive control of Key Digital AV products via TCP/IP directly from iOS devices without programming.

New HDBaseT switchers and extenders are soft-codec-enabled to create a connectivity hub for USB cameras and mics, audio DSP and keyboard/mouse/touchscreen extension. Connected computers interface with extended devices by way of USB host and device ports on receiver units and device ports on select KD switchers. This product family includes the KD-X4X1WUTX 4K/18G @ 100m HDBT Power over HDBaseT (PoH) 3-gang, wall plate switcher with 2xHDMI, Display Port and USB-C inputs, USB and LAN interconnectivity. The auto-switching KD-X3X1WUTX 3-gang wall plate is similarly spec'd as a transmitter, with HDMI, Display Port and VGA inputs, USB 2.0 and audio de-embedding.

Key Digital’s KD-BYOD4K Wireless Presentation Gateway is an affordable, simple-to-operate, all-in-one, Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) collaboration solution for corporate meeting and presentation environments, educational facilities and hospitality. The KD-BYOD4K accommodates a high-definition wireless connection for contactless content casting from laptops, tablets and smartphones, accommodating all major operating platform. After a 10-minute or less initial setup, support apps for laptops and Android can be quickly loaded for connection, with direct native connection for devices utilizing Chromecast or Apple's AirPlay. Up to four contributors may cast content simultaneously and screen layouts are automatically adjusting.

The KD-CAMUSB PTZ camera is an ideal solution for huddle spaces, conference and board rooms and lecture halls. Its USB 2.0 interface is universally compatible across all computer operating systems and the KD-CAMUSB supports all popular video conferencing platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams. The autofocus KD-CAMUSB, also in use on the TOA booth (6055), offers resolutions from 320x240p @ 30 fps up to 1920x1080p @ 30fps, a pan range of ±170 degrees, tilt range of -30 degrees to +90 degrees, and up to 10x zoom. Up to 12 presets can be created.

The KD-MLV4x2Pro is an HDMI/VGA/HDBaseT seamless presentation matrix switcher and multi-view tiling processor and includes a KD-X222PORx HDBaseT extender receiver with Power over HDBaseT. KD-MLV4x2Pro users can create and store custom multi-view layouts and recall custom presets for linked/mirrored outputs in 1080p (2K) or utilize the native Quadrant Mode (4K or 2K) with independent output of four equally-sized windows. The seamless switching allows uninterrupted transitions during source selection. Image layering allows stacked images with customizable priority settings. Window transparency and border control are built in.

Not least of all, Key Digital's free KD App offers powerful and extensive control of Key Digital AV products via TCP/IP directly from iOS devices without programming. When the App is running on a network, all Key Digital App-Ready IP-enabled products on the network are automatically detected and ready for easy access and control. The App also offers multiview and video wall parameter control such as screen modes and bezels selection on the KD-MLV4x2Pro multiview presentation switcher and KD-VW4x4Pro video wall switcher and processor. The Key Digital App is available for free for iPhone and iPad on the Apple App Store and can be run in demo mode.