Key Digital Collaborates with TOA to Offer LeCAMbio Conferencing Systems

Key Digital, an innovator in AV over IP solutions, announced its LeCAMbio Conferencing Systems, a line of integrated corporate conferencing solutions for small- to medium-sized rooms developed in partnership with TOA Electronics. LeCAMbio systems link microphone beam-steering technology in a separately purchased TOA LENUBIO soundbar with Key Digital’s PTZ camera automatically delivering simultaneous voice and camera tracking of active users, improving conference focus while eliminating operational distractions for the host. Four different LeCAMbio systems are available, offering a range of solutions to meet the needs of a variety of conference room sizes.

The systems each include the Key Digital KD-CAMUSB PTZ camera with automation based on voice-tracking capabilities of TOA Electronics’ proprietary LENUBIO AM-CF1, which houses a seven-microphone array with active stereo speakers (available in white or black color options). Key Digital’s KD-CX800 control interface is the final core hardware component, allowing IR and RS-232 system control via IP Routing. Connectivity to a host computer is handled with a single USB connection. The systems generate 1080p full HD video with up to 10X optical zoom via the KD-CAMUSB with automatic beam-steering audio capture per the AM-CF-1’s microphone array. In the LeCAMbio system, LENUBIO’s voice-tracking data is converted to the camera’s PTZ information, thus providing both voice and camera steering to an active participant via Key Digital’s Compass Control Pro control software for iOS. Compass Control Pro is a simple-to-use, programming-free, plug-and-play solution for complete control and signal management under one platform, especially useful when working with multiple brand subsystems.

“The merging of complementary TOA Electronics and Key Digital technologies delivers dynamic capabilities for conference room applications,” said Key Digital president Mike Tsinberg. “As a Compass Control Partner, TOA Electronics has been an excellent company to work with, and our customers have benefitted from our joint efforts.”

The LeCAMbio System 4. (Image credit: Key Digital)

Mitsuhiro Omura, president & CEO of TOA Electronics, stated, “Our latest collaboration, with the LENUBIO and KD-CAMUSB camera, has been our most exciting yet. The two work together, using our voice tracking system, to automate the camera’s movement to focus on the speaker. We were quite thrilled to debut this at InfoComm 2021, and have not seen anything like this on the market. Key Digital continues to develop compatible drivers with TOA products in mind—including our DP-SP3, DP-K1, a multitude of our 9000 M2 Series models, and now our LENUBIO. The synergy between TOA Electronics and Key Digital has grown year over year, and we look forward to continuing our mutually beneficial relationship.”

The AM-CF1’s automatic echo cancellation, noise reduction and other built-in DSP functions optimize audio fidelity ensuring consistent high-quality transmission in both directions. Front-mounted LEDs on the soundbar indicate the detected voice direction and distance. Touch screen system control is handled via iOS (Compass Control Pro on iPad), and manual camera control is also available via the free KDCam Software for Windows computers. Additionally, further AV and room devices can be easily integrated into the system’s signal flow.

The LeCAMbio System 1 supports up to five meters (16 feet) of USB/HDMI cable length from the display. System 2 scales up to 50 meters (164 feet) via the use of the KD-XUSB2 USB 2.0 extender kit. System 3 incorporates the KD-X100MRX HDBaseT Receiver and KD-X4x1WUTx or KD-X3x1WUTx HDBaseT transmitter to scale up to 100 meters of cabling extension. System 4 (shown above) also offers 100 meters with HDBaseT consolidation and in-rack connectivity for additional sources and other system components with the addition of the KD-UPS52U resentation Switch.