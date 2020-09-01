Kastus Launches Antimicrobial and Antiviral Screen Protectors

The What: Kastus has launched a new range of commercial antimicrobial and antiviral screen protectors as businesses worldwide are seeking solutions to help better protect their touchscreen devices against harmful bacteria and viruses.

Kastus Antimicrobial and Antiviral Screen Protectors (Image credit: Kastus)

The What Else: The patented Kastus coating technology is built into the screen protector surface and Kastus says its tech been independently proven to be effective against Human Coronavirus on treated surfaces; the company says it also blocks up to 99.99 percent of surface bacteria such as SA and E. coli.

The screen protectors can be made-to-order in sizes from 4- to 34-inches in diameter, and are easy to retrofit to any existing touchscreen in store; Kastus says the process is similar to applying a consumer mobile phone screen protector.

Made from anti-shatter, durable, tempered glass these protectors are designed with the patented Kastus antimicrobial surface-coating technology permanently built in. Each screen protector comes with an accessory application kit, including microfiber cloth and squeegee to allow anyone to effectively apply it within just a few minutes.

The Bottom Line: Kastus' screen protector innovation is easy to retrofit on existing touch screens and enables businesses and their consumers to interact with extra peace of mind. The new tempered glass screen protectors provide enhanced protection on any touchscreen device, making it suitable for a wide range of applications.

The new glass screen protectors can be ordered direct from Kastus.