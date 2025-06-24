Haivision Releases Latest Version of Kraken Video Processing Platform

Haivision has released its updated Kraken video processing platform with Shield AI object detection, bringing the power of AI to full motion video and metadata processing, and enabling quick and life-saving decision making.

“The latest release of Kraken with Tracker brings the best of breed tracking algorithms from Shield AI to real-time FMV – making it possible for our users to obtain AI-enabled insights to their streams anywhere Kraken can run – on purpose-built hardware at the tactical edge, on servers in the data center, or in the cloud,” said John Leipper, defense product manager, Haivision.

Designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as situational awareness applications, Kraken encodes, transcodes, and transports high quality video and metadata in real-time, even in environments where network bandwidth is unpredictable or limited. The latest update to Kraken features the availability of a new option—Shield AI’s Sentient Tracker , an AI-powered software for superior object detection for multi-domain operations.

Tracker uses AI and two decades of computer vision research and development to detect moving objects in full-motion video, turning raw data into actionable intelligence with speed and efficiency. It can detect moving objects on land such as vehicles and people, and in maritime settings stationary and moving targets such as boats, vessels, individuals, and life jackets.

Kraken’s advanced capabilities enable real-time transcoding of live video streams to ensure downstream system compatibility, while also transporting essential metadata such as object detection and tracking information within the full-motion video (FMV) stream. When integrated with Shield AI’s Tracker software, the solution can automatically detect and track objects in live video captured by crewed or uncrewed aircraft operating in complex land and maritime environments. Downstream systems can use the combined video with augmented tracking information either as overlays of tracking boxes or as inputs to common operating picture tools like TAK or ATAK. Together, these capabilities streamline the ISR workflow, enabling faster, more informed decision-making in mission-critical operations.