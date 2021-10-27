Topics

Just Add Power Introduces Support for Multicast Switching System at InfoComm 2021

The What: Just Add Power is introducing its new Advanced Matrix Programmer (AMP) software for multicast switching systems at InfoComm 2021. 

The What Else: Just Add Power's AMP software is designed for environments with existing infrastructure or special network requirements that don't allow for a dedicated AV distribution switch. AMP consolidates and streamlines the process of setting up individual Just Add Power devices--discovering them on the local network, presenting them in a list, and allowing installers to name them, configure their IP addresses, and assign channels to transmitters--while assisting with updates when new firmware is released. Once the Just Add Power system is configured, AMP provides a user interface to control source switching.

The Bottom Line: To see the new AMP software in action, visit Just Add Power in Booth 2733 at InfoComm 2021.

 

