J+P Ships Warp Engine Transmitter and Receiver

The What: Just Add Power is shipping the new Warp Engine 1RU transmitter/receiver.

The What Else: With the Warp Engine, installers can rotate any HDMI source—cable boxes, media players, game systems, cameras, and more—in a Just Add Power matrix in 0.1-degree increments in real time to achieve low latency. The rotated image can then be sent to an unlimited number of receivers in the network, allowing for the creation of massive artistic video walls using a single Warp Engine. Fully HDCP-2.2-compliant, the unit can be added to any Just Add Power 3G or 2G/3G system running Just OS.

The Bottom Line: The Warp Engine is designed to enable installers to easily deploy video walls with eye-catching designs featuring mixed-and-matched display models mounted at any angle.

To read more InfoComm Connected stories, visit avnetwork.com/tag/infocomm.