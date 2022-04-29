ISE Launches New App for Digital Badges, Networking, and More

There are just days to go until ISE 2022 opens its doors for the first time at the Fira Barcelona, Gran Vía from May 10-13, and ISE has launched ISE 2022—the official show app to keep delegates fully briefed with all the latest information.

With seven conferences, over 800 exhibitors across six Technology Zones and a whole host of lounges, experiences, and show floor features, the ISE 2022 app is packed full of detail—but more than that, it offers a quick and easy way to network with fellow attendees.

(Image credit: ISE 2022)

Download the app today to access digital badges, show guides and floorplans, and more.

ISE is a key destination to network with others—this year it’s all about reconnecting with the AV industry after so long apart. Helping this experience is the app’s ‘networking’ feature, a place to connect with other attendees registered to the show—simply set your networking to active and start a conversation!

New for 2022

Available in the ISE App and at http://digital.iseurope.org, Rise.Live is a new feature for ISE 2022. Catch up on each day of the show through this 30-minute news program, broadcast daily at 15:00 CET, featuring interviews with exhibitors and highlighting experiences from the show floor.

Other useful features of the app include the ability to search the exhibitor directory with the option to filter by country, sector, or search by keyword. Users will also be able to browse the extensive program of events and create a personalized schedule by marking favorite events and sessions.

A useful addition to the show, the app has everything you need to know all in one place, in an easy to navigate format. The official ISE 2022 app is now available to download from Google Play and the App Store, sponsored by home automation experts, Crestron, exhibiting at ISE 2022 booths: 3H300, 3H400.

