Road to ISE 22: Just Add Power

Just Add Power (opens in new tab) is exhibiting at ISE 2022 (opens in new tab), so we asked Ed Qualls, Data Miner, to share insight on what attendees can expect to see.

Q: Will your company be announcing new products at ISE?

Just Add Power: Our new MaxColor 4K60 Series transmitter and receiver will make their debut to the EMEA region. They provide integrators with an affordable and scalable 4K UHD distribution platform to natively support today's 4K source content with high frame rates over existing network infrastructures. It offers video at 36-bit color and true 4:4:4 chroma that can be distributed over existing Cat5/Cat6 cable, eliminating the expense of upgrading to fiber and buying costly network switches. The series delivers instant, seamless switching, 4K up- and downscaling, and HDR management, while supporting all lossless audio formats and HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision for the best viewing experience. The products are in stock and shipping — perfect for integrators wanting to get a jump on installs.

Q: Will your presence at ISE be any different than a non-COVID year?

Just Add Power: As the cost of travel has gone up, attendees will see less of our staff on the floor, but what we lack in number, we’re making up for in enthusiasm, as we will be presenting and demonstrating a whole slew of our latest solutions.

Q: Are your product offerings different because of supply chain issues?

Just Add Power: We can confidently say we have all our products in stock and ready to ship. That said, we know the AV industry isn’t immune to supply chain issues. We see that as an opportunity to solve a challenge by building upon our legacy of continuous product flexibility and support with the new transmitters that are field-modifiable KVM transmitters, that can accept Dolby downmixing chips once they become more readily available. We see this strategy as another way protect dealer investments.

Q: Anything else you would like to share with ISE attendees?

Just Add Power: We’ve used the past two years to drill down into what our customers need and dial up new features across our AV-over-IP solutions portfolio. Now, more than ever, AV-over-IP has become the centerpiece of almost every home and business. Aligning with that, we're excited to show off the MaxColor series and can’t wait for attendees to join us on the show floor to see a hands-on demonstration.

Just Add Power Booth: 5P600

