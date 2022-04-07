Road to ISE 22: VuWall

VuWall (opens in new tab) is exhibiting at ISE 2022 (opens in new tab), so we asked Anna Kozel, Director of Marketing, to share insight on what attendees can expect to see.

Q: Will your company be announcing new products at ISE?

VuWall: We were originally going to launch our new PAK video wall node at ISE in February and due to the postponement of the event, we also postponed the product launch, but didn’t want to postpone it by 3 months. Therefore, we launched the product on February 23rd and will be showing it for the first time in public at ISE 2022.

Q: Will your presence at ISE be any different than a non-COVID year?

VuWall: No. Our booth this year is actually bigger than it was in 2020, just pre-pandemic. The only difference today is that we will equip the booth with sanitizer.

Q: Are your product offerings different because of supply chain issues?

VuWall: No. We continue to provide our customers with visualization solutions for their AV distribution, video wall and KVM management needs as always. Our focus on providing software that is flexible and interoperable with 3rd party devices eliminates the dependence on products that may be affected by supply chain issues. This strategy was already in the works before the pandemic.

Q: Anything else you would like to share with ISE attendees?

VuWall: We have never been more excited to see our customers and partners in person and show them our latest PAK product in action. Both our TRx Centralized Platform and the new PAK video walls are completely redefining how video walls are managed and deployed in AV-over-IP environments. We will have amazing demos in our booth, one of which will be on Samsung’s The Wall LED, and we cannot wait to bring our entire European team and part of our Canadian team to ISE once again.

Q: Special events?

VuWall: Still to be determined. We are exploring an off-site cocktail party.

VuWall Booth: 3R200

