ISE 2025 Product Watch: Crestron Advances Content Distribution and 4 Debuts You NEED to See

The showfloor is open. Welcome to ISE 2025. For the next four days, thousands upon thousands of Barcelona visitors will take in as much Pro AV as they can. AV Network continues to be your one-stop shop for updates from the show to make sure you know what to check out on the showfloor.

Today, check out the latest from Crestron, XTEN-AV, HP | Poly, DiGiCo, and Neat.

Crestron Advances Content Distribution and Announces New XiO Cloud Licensing Model

(Image credit: Crestron)

Crestron Electronics is showcasing its suite of enhancements to its content distribution portfolio, including the new AirMedia Connect Endpoint, more DM NVX 384 encoder/decoder features, and new subscription tiers for the XiO Cloud platform.

The new AirMedia Connect Endpoint extends the reach of the AirMedia Connect Adaptor, bringing USB-C connectivity and a wired connectivity option to the table to complement wireless capabilities. The solution offers a versatile form factor and enhanced connectivity options to simplify content sharing, conferencing, and digital signage in meeting and learning spaces. This plug-and-play solution provides the ability to present or host a meeting from personal devices using the wired or wireless connectivity method that works best for each space.

The DM NVX 384 encoder/decoder represents the next generation of AV-over-IP technology, with USB-C connectivity, multi-input switching, support for multiple resolutions, and a new powerful feature that will be enabled via a free firmware update: multiview. Multiview allows up to six content sources to be displayed simultaneously on a single screen in different layouts, expanding capabilities for large-format displays in applications like command-and-control centers, bars/restaurants, or education spaces.

The XiO Cloud service is available in a free XiO Cloud subscription and a paid XiO Cloud Premium subscription to cater to diverse organizational needs. Customers have found value in the XiO Cloud platform, and this new free XiO Cloud subscription brings a limited feature set of these capabilities to a larger group with remote device deployment and management with SMS/email alerts for proactive monitoring of Crestron devices. The paid XiO Cloud premium subscription delivers more advanced support and a more predictable annual licensing model for large deployments. The XiO Cloud premium subscription adds third-party device monitoring, room level functions, and REST API access for advanced customization and integration. The XiO Cloud Premium subscription uses a device-based licensing model allowing you to purchase a specified device count based on the anticipated number of devices in your XiO Cloud account.

XTEN-AV Launches X-Pro, New Project Management Platform

(Image credit: XTEN-AV)

XTEN-AV launched X-Pro in Barcelona. The innovative project management platform streamlines workflows and optimizes operations across design, installation, and support as a cloud-based platform that empowers users to complete AV designs and proposals and progress to project management, on the same platform.

With an intuitive interface and powerful capabilities, X-Pro seamlessly integrates project management with XTEN-AV's design and proposal platform, enabling users to manage every stage of their projects efficiently and collaboratively. X-Pro offers a host of features designed to address the challenges faced by AV integrators, designers and installers.

Create Tasks and Link Them to Events

Mobile Access for Field Technicians

Clock-in/ Clock-out Functionality

Comprehensive Project ROI Insights

HP | Poly Debuts the Poly Studio V12 Video Bar and Poly Lens Pro for Rooms

(Image credit: HP | Poly)

HP | Poly announced new collaboration solutions, including the Poly Studio V12 video bar, along with comprehensive IT management services and support, designed to bring teams together from wherever they join a meeting.

The Poly Studio V12 USB Video Bar is a compact solution for small meeting rooms, offering enterprise-grade audio and video capabilities without compromising on performance. Leveraging the latest generation of NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies plus a 20megapixel camera, the Poly Studio V12 packs a punch, blocking out unwanted background noise to ensure clear communication. The system integrates seamlessly with leading video conferencing platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, and offers simple setup via USB connectivity, and multiple power options, providing flexibility to suit any BYOD or PC-based room.

The Poly Studio V12 USB Video Bar will join HP’s comprehensive lineup of next-generation video conferencing solutions. The next-generation Poly Studio portfolio includes the Poly Studio V-Series premium USB video bars, the Poly Studio X-Series all-in-one video bars, the Studio-G Series modular video conferencing solutions, and the Poly Studio E360 center of table companion camera.

Additionally, HP | Poly introduce the new Voyager Legend 50 Series Headset which offers AI-enhanced noise cancellation, all-day comfort, and long-lasting battery life, making it an ideal choice for today's flexible worker.

DiGiCo Quantum225T Makes its Official Debut

(Image credit: DiGiCo)

DiGiCo launched its “T” software version of its most compact Quantum Range desk, the Quantum225T. Boasting refined hardware and Quantum processing, the Quantum225T’s functionality and worksurface are instantly reconfigured to provide the specialist theater programming tools that deliver the versatility needed for theater sound design, rehearsal, and show operation.

The console’s intuitive programming and workflow enhance the cue system with DiGiCo’s renowned Auto Update and cue data management tools.

The Quantum225T is equipped with 96 input channels and 48 busses, as well Mustard and Nodal Processor tallies to 36 and 48, respectively. Mix minus is also included in the new feature set, plus a larger 24x24 matrix. There are four MADI ports and dual DMI ports for added connectivity, 8x8 analog and four AES channels for local I/O, built-in UB MADI, and optional Optocore, plus dual PSU.

Neat Introduces BYOD Offering Neat Select

(Image credit: Neat)

Neat announced at ISE that its Neat Bar and Neat Bar 2 are now available with Neat Select, a Bring-Your-Own-Device solution providing greater flexibility and making high-quality videoconferencing more accessible to businesses of all sizes. Neat Bar and Neat Bar 2 with Neat Select can now be deployed with or without Neat Pad and centrally managed and maintained via Neat Pulse.

While many businesses have standardized on a single collaboration platform, others have realized that a one-size-fits-all approach does not support their hybrid teams or diverse client base. With Neat Select, Neat Bar and Neat Bar 2 can be deployed as BYOD devices, giving customers the freedom to use the video collaboration platform or business applications of their choice for greater productivity and ease of use. Plus, Neat Select can address interoperability challenges, enabling seamless integration across different collaboration platforms.

Traditional BYOD solutions present many challenges to IT and end users alike. They are difficult to manage, do not provide IT with visibility into space utilization, and deliver an inconsistent user experience. Using Neat Pulse, Neat’s management and premium support offering, Neat Select can be centrally managed as part of the overall device deployment and remotely controlled to support users and deliver a consistent, simple experience. Plus, real-time utilization and workspace environment data is available in Neat Pulse and through APIs for greater deployment visibility.