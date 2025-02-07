ISE 2025: Last-Day Can't Miss Products

There is one day left in Barcelona for ISE 2025. Make sure you check out these products from Jabra, Humly, and Plexus AV and intoPIX.

Jabra Launches the PanaCast 40 VBS

(Image credit: Jabra)

Jabra launched the PanaCast 40 VBS at ISE 2025. Jabra claims it is the only Android-powered videobar designed specifically for small meeting rooms that captures the entire room with 180-degree field-of-view.

The demand for efficient small meeting space solutions continues to grow. These spaces often pose unique challenges for video collaboration, as traditional solutions struggle to capture all participants equally—particularly those seated closer to the screen—while some lack video conferencing equipment altogether. The PanaCast 40 VBS bridges this gap by delivering an all-in-one solution that transforms small meeting rooms into high-performing collaboration hubs. With its wide field of view, enhanced audio quality, and seamless usability, the PanaCast 40 VBS ensures every participant is seen and heard clearly, enabling organizations to fully utilize their small spaces and bring collaboration to new heights.

Humly's Enhanced Workplace Solutions

(Image credit: Humly)

Humly will demonstrate its four workplace software solutions in varied demonstrations with Humly Booking Device and Humly Room Display at stand 2W550.

New for ISE, Humly has added called pre-registration and multi-language support features to Humly Visitor. The pre-registration feature invites visitors to check in and out without re-entering their contact details on arrival or departure. This enhances the visitor experience while making it easier for office personnel to plan and manage daily operations, as well as saving time for everyone.

Humly will show two new features for Humly Floor Plan on its ISE stand, including the global debut of its Find a Colleague feature. Also available within Humly Reservations, the new feature allows users to locate colleagues and book an adjacent room or desk to invite closer collaboration both on current and future dates. Users can also search for colleagues and resources such as rooms, desks, or parking spaces to check their availability for a single day and make bookings effortlessly.

Humly will also debut its new Parking Space Booking feature to international audiences. Introduced at InfoComm, Humly Floor Plan’s latest space booking feature provides a complete view of the open-air parking lot or multi-level garage. The software’s clear 3D visualization allows users to quickly identify available spaces for general, visitor, disabled, and electric vehicle parking, among other areas. Parking spaces are shaded red (booked) and green (available) on the Floor Plan layout; users immediately claim an open spot upon clicking the bookable parking space and entering the desired parking duration.

Plexus AV and intoPIX Expand IPMX Solutions

(Image credit: intoPIX)

intoPIX and PlexusAV showcased their interoperable Plexus P-AVN-4 IPMX JPEG XS FIP transceiver and the new intoPIX Titanium Software Suite.

The Plexus P-AVN-4 transceiver, both a flexible encoder and decoder, features 1-Gigabit connectivity and supports open standards-based transport with JPEG XS and JPEG XS FIP codec options. PlexusAV are early adopter of intoPIX’s JPEG XS TDC Profile technologies, demonstrating remarkable performance and reliability since its introduction.

In this latest development, the P-AVN-4 was instrumental in testing and validating intoPIX’s new TitaniumShow and TitaniumViewer software. These innovative tools are designed to simplify and enhance IP-based workflows, offering robust capabilities for encoding, decoding, and monitoring JPEG XS streams. Leveraging the P-AVN-4, the Titanium Software Suite successfully transmitted and received JPEG XS High Profile and JPEG XS TDC Profile streams, seamlessly demonstrating the interoperability between hardware and software.