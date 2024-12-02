Top Integrators 2024: Conference Room AV

Along with the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2024 list, we polled a selection of leading firms on current Pro AV industry trends.

What are some of the challenges you face regularly with conference room AV?

(Image credit: AVDG)

Curtis Heath, President of Business Solutions, Guitar Center (GC Pro/AVDG)

One key challenge is managing client expectations regarding the performance of AV technologies, particularly audio in value conferencing systems. Misconceptions about capabilities and marketing claims often don’t align with real-world results. We work closely with designers, users, and manufacturers to ensure the space is designed for optimal audio and video communication from the start.

[Top Integrators 2024: Hottest Trends in 2025]

(Image credit: Red Thread)

Ashish Maru, Director of AV Technology, Red Thread

While conference room AV technologies are becoming simpler and theoretically easy for anyone to install quickly, this simplicity requires more design thought to ensure consistent and user-friendly experiences. Additionally, the rapid pace of technological advancements makes it challenging for companies to keep up, often causing them to hesitate in implementing solutions due to fears of rapid obsolescence.

(Image credit: AVI Systems)

Jeff Stoebner, CEO, AVI Systems

When you take an outcomes-based approach, the technology is the easy part. The challenge is in logistics and managed services. Global rollouts are now commonplace. Our customers are looking for a service provider who can deliver and manage their conference room standards around the globe. Those that master global logistics and develop a true follow-the-sun managed services portfolio will find success.

(Image credit: IVCi)

Brian Scarborough, VP of Operations, IVCi

In our design process, we face challenges that demand innovative solutions. We strive to balance aesthetics with functionality, delivering visually appealing yet practical spaces. Managing timelines while fully grasping clients' needs can be challenging, but this understanding is crucial for tailoring effective, long-lasting solutions. Using high-quality products ensures long-term reliability and performance. By addressing these challenges early, we create superior environments that surpass client expectations.

(Image credit: Verrex)

Ben Dandola-Grubb, Assistant VP of Engineering, Verrex

One common challenge is minimizing the downtime of systems or rooms to maximize our client's ROI. The goal is for the integrator to know an issue has occurred and resolved it in an AV system before the client notices; therefore, the devices must have external internet access. We excel at building networks dedicated to audiovisual equipment, but these typically have no internet access, so we understand the importance of collaboration with the client's IT team. Even with the varying skills of client IT teams, we find the right approach and cooperation can overcome even the most complex AV system challenges.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

(Image credit: American Sound)

Andrea Nicholson, Chief Strategy Officer, American Sound

Conference room AV is like a tricycle of technology solutions—there are three key components that are driven by the client to make the solution work. All three must be aligned, interface with each other, and be properly managed to move forward. They include the AV solution, the unified communications platform, and the client’s network. If one fails, the systems don’t function, which can result in finger pointing and extended delays. To overcome this challenge, we continue to invest in our UC/IT team to ensure we can be a dependable resource for all three components with our clients.

(Image credit: LightWerks)

David Riberi, President and CEO, LightWerks

One ongoing challenge is managing compatibility across a range of devices and platforms. Clients often need a setup that works seamlessly with various videoconferencing solutions (Zoom, Teams, Webex), which requires careful planning and high-quality integrative technology. Additionally, ease of use is critical; we aim to create intuitive systems that minimize user error, ensuring that clients can walk into a conference room and connect with confidence.

[Top Integrators 2024: Hiring Issues]

(Image credit: New Era Technology)

Joe Gillis, VP of Sales, New Era Technology

Intelligent cameras placed in various locations present challenges, especially when inconsistent performance impacts user confidence, leading to frustration and potential product decommissioning. A deep understanding of space and user behavior is essential in the design phase to ensure customer satisfaction.