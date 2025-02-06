Winners Announced for Best of Show at Integrated Systems Europe 2025 for AV Technology

Every year, Future publications contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.

This year, AV Technology received more entries than ever before!

We want to congratulate the ISE 2025 Best of Show winners for AV Technology. In addition, we're also announcing the winners for our sister publications, Digital Signage, and Tech & Learning.

Stay tuned for comments from the judges.

ISE 2025 Best of Show, AV Technology

Absen | Absen Saturn-C Series

Adamson Systems Engineering | VGt

Adder Technology | ARDx

Agile Display Solutions | EPD32-FD Forever Display

Amino Communications | Amino Orchestrate

Arthur Holm | DB3Talk

Avocor | E92

beMatrix NV | Profile LightLine

BirdDog Technologies | MAX

Bluesound Professional | Bluesound Professional BCS300

Bosch | DICENTIS Participant App

Bose Professional | Veritas

BZBGEAR | BG-8K-1616MA | 16x16 8K UHD HDMI 2.1 Matrix Switcher with Audio De-Embedder

clear-com | FreeSpeak ICON

ClearOne | BMA 360DX All-in-One Innovative Ceiling Tile

Cobalt Digital | SAPPHIRE BBG-2110-4Ho/4Sio

Crestron Electronics | DM NVX 384 Encoder/Decoder

Disguise | EX 3+

Ecler | EclerCLOUD

Elgato | Stream Deck Studio

Epiphan Video | Epiphan Edge

EvertzAV | MMA-10G

EvertzAV | BRAVO Studio

Frameled | Pulse Q100

Haivision | Haivision Command 360

HP, Inc. | Poly Studio X32 all-in-one video bar

HP, Inc. | Poly Studio V12 USB video bar

Huddly | Huddly Crew with Add-On Cameras

IDMA International LTD | Intelligent Digital Meeting Assistant

Innosonix GmbH | µMA04/POE

INOGENI | INOGENI Toggle Rooms XT

Insta360 | Insta360 Connect

Jabra | Jabra PanaCast 50 VBS

JBL Professional | Control 400 Enhanced Coverage Series Ceiling Speakers

Lightware Visual Engineering | Gemini GVN

Lightware Visual Engineering | Taurus TPN

Listen Technologies | Auri, powered by Ampetronic and Listen Technologies

LYNX Technik | yellobrik PEC 1464

MAXHUB | MAXHUB UC P30

Megapixel | Ventana

MSolutions | MS-63DOC

NetSpeek | Lena

Noro | Noro Portal

Optoma | Photon Go (PH31UST)

Owl Labs | Meeting Owl 4+

PTZOptics | Hive Studio

Ross Video | Quorum

Samsung Electronics | Samsung Color E-Paper

Shokz | OpenMeet

Shure | IntelliMix Room Kits

SMART Technologies | SMART Board Mini interactive podium

SMART Technologies | SMART Board M Pro High secure series TAA

StarTech.com | 240W Multi-Device USB-C GaN Charger

Teradek | Prism Mobile 5G

TiGHT AV | T-NETWORK

Turtle AV | Chazy Control

Utelogy | Utelogy Platform - TechTool in the Cloud

Valens Semiconductor | VA7000 Series Integrated Chipset

Vanco International | Vanco Evolution EVO-IP 2.0 with KVM and eARC/ARC

ViewSonic | ViewBoard IFP92UW (ViewBoard 92-inch 5K Interactive Display)

ViewSonic | Foldable 138-inch All-in-One LED Display (LDS138-151)

Vizrt | TriCaster Vizion

XTEN-AV | XTEN-AV

Xyte | Xyte Connect+

Zero-Ohm Systems | Zero-Ohm Disruptor (4000Watts per channel)

ISE 2025 Best of Show, Digital Signage

Agile Display Solutions | EPD32-FD Forever Display

Appspace | Appspace AI Content Creation

Bluefin International | 22 Inch Square Finished Screen

i5LED | COB Flexible 1.5mm (i5LED_Icon_Flex_1.5-COB-300X168-S)

Korbyt | Korbyt Anywhere Brand and Workplace Experience Platform

Nexmosphere | NEO, the building block for green Signage

Samsung Electronics | Samsung Color E-Paper

ViewSonic | CDE105UW (105-inch 5k Presentation Display)

ISE 2025 Best of Show, Tech&Learning

Epiphan Video | Epiphan Edge

Nexmosphere | NEO, the building block for green signage

NUITEQ | NEXT Hub

Optoma | OCH100 Hyve

Samsung Electronics | WAFX-P Series Interactive Whiteboard

Shure | Microflex Wireless neXt 4 and neXt 8

Viewsonic | ViewBoard IFP110

X2O Media | X2O OneRoom

Check out the ISE 2025 Best of Show winners from our sister publication, Systems Contractor News, here.