Winners Announced for Best of Show at Integrated Systems Europe 2025 for AV Technology

Every year, Future publications contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.
This year, AV Technology received more entries than ever before!
We want to congratulate the ISE 2025 Best of Show winners for AV Technology. In addition, we're also announcing the winners for our sister publications, Digital Signage, and Tech & Learning.
Stay tuned for comments from the judges.
ISE 2025 Best of Show, AV Technology
Absen | Absen Saturn-C Series
Adamson Systems Engineering | VGt
Adder Technology | ARDx
Agile Display Solutions | EPD32-FD Forever Display
Amino Communications | Amino Orchestrate
Arthur Holm | DB3Talk
Avocor | E92
beMatrix NV | Profile LightLine
BirdDog Technologies | MAX
Bluesound Professional | Bluesound Professional BCS300
Bosch | DICENTIS Participant App
Bose Professional | Veritas
BZBGEAR | BG-8K-1616MA | 16x16 8K UHD HDMI 2.1 Matrix Switcher with Audio De-Embedder
clear-com | FreeSpeak ICON
ClearOne | BMA 360DX All-in-One Innovative Ceiling Tile
Cobalt Digital | SAPPHIRE BBG-2110-4Ho/4Sio
Crestron Electronics | DM NVX 384 Encoder/Decoder
Disguise | EX 3+
Ecler | EclerCLOUD
Elgato | Stream Deck Studio
Epiphan Video | Epiphan Edge
EvertzAV | MMA-10G
EvertzAV | BRAVO Studio
Frameled | Pulse Q100
Haivision | Haivision Command 360
HP, Inc. | Poly Studio X32 all-in-one video bar
HP, Inc. | Poly Studio V12 USB video bar
Huddly | Huddly Crew with Add-On Cameras
IDMA International LTD | Intelligent Digital Meeting Assistant
Innosonix GmbH | µMA04/POE
INOGENI | INOGENI Toggle Rooms XT
Insta360 | Insta360 Connect
Jabra | Jabra PanaCast 50 VBS
JBL Professional | Control 400 Enhanced Coverage Series Ceiling Speakers
Lightware Visual Engineering | Gemini GVN
Lightware Visual Engineering | Taurus TPN
Listen Technologies | Auri, powered by Ampetronic and Listen Technologies
LYNX Technik | yellobrik PEC 1464
MAXHUB | MAXHUB UC P30
Megapixel | Ventana
MSolutions | MS-63DOC
NetSpeek | Lena
Noro | Noro Portal
Optoma | Photon Go (PH31UST)
Owl Labs | Meeting Owl 4+
PTZOptics | Hive Studio
Ross Video | Quorum
Samsung Electronics | Samsung Color E-Paper
Shokz | OpenMeet
Shure | IntelliMix Room Kits
SMART Technologies | SMART Board Mini interactive podium
SMART Technologies | SMART Board M Pro High secure series TAA
StarTech.com | 240W Multi-Device USB-C GaN Charger
Teradek | Prism Mobile 5G
TiGHT AV | T-NETWORK
Turtle AV | Chazy Control
Utelogy | Utelogy Platform - TechTool in the Cloud
Valens Semiconductor | VA7000 Series Integrated Chipset
Vanco International | Vanco Evolution EVO-IP 2.0 with KVM and eARC/ARC
ViewSonic | ViewBoard IFP92UW (ViewBoard 92-inch 5K Interactive Display)
ViewSonic | Foldable 138-inch All-in-One LED Display (LDS138-151)
Vizrt | TriCaster Vizion
XTEN-AV | XTEN-AV
Xyte | Xyte Connect+
Zero-Ohm Systems | Zero-Ohm Disruptor (4000Watts per channel)
ISE 2025 Best of Show, Digital Signage
Appspace | Appspace AI Content Creation
Bluefin International | 22 Inch Square Finished Screen
i5LED | COB Flexible 1.5mm (i5LED_Icon_Flex_1.5-COB-300X168-S)
Korbyt | Korbyt Anywhere Brand and Workplace Experience Platform
Nexmosphere | NEO, the building block for green Signage
ViewSonic | CDE105UW (105-inch 5k Presentation Display)
ISE 2025 Best of Show, Tech&Learning
Nexmosphere | NEO, the building block for green signage
NUITEQ | NEXT Hub
Optoma | OCH100 Hyve
Samsung Electronics | WAFX-P Series Interactive Whiteboard
Shure | Microflex Wireless neXt 4 and neXt 8
Viewsonic | ViewBoard IFP110
X2O Media | X2O OneRoom
