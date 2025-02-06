Winners Announced: SCN Best of Show at ISE 2025

Every year, Future publications contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at ISE for its Best of Show awards. This year, the Best of Show awards are presented by nine of Future's industry publications, including Systems Contractor News.

Our expert judges were meticulous in their review of the products chosen for them to evaluate. While we can tell you the judges are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators, their names, as always, remain anonymous.

The Winners Are...

Clear-Com, FreeSpeak ICON

What the judges said: "The Clear-Com Freespeak system is the most versitle professional grade wireless intercom on the market today because you can interface with matrix and IP systems. The new Icon Beltpack further distinguishes the product line from the competition with easy placement of remote transceivers and a scalable number of beltpacts. The refined beltpack has an improved display and additional programable keys pulling from the existing Edge design. Integrators needing a robust solution for complicated environments should feel comfortable free-speaking with Clear-Com."

What the judges said: " The AirMedia Connect Endpoint builds on Crestron's history of supporting wireless collaboration adding wired connectivity and the ability to operate independently of the network. Overall, the new form factor looks more professional, but we need to get under the hood to see how the next generation of AirMedia performs."

What the judges said: "Episode creates installer-friendly hardware solutions that survive harsh outdoor environments to provide high-quality acoustic performance. Episode Extreme Environment In-Ceiling Speakers are well built and with their controlled distribution model, they help protect integrators from others poaching system designs."

What the judges said: "I'm impressed by the quality of the LED color reproduction and color gamut. Clear and crisp image quality image. The sustainability aspect of lower power consumption is innovative in the market and backed up with facts. The idea of an all-in-one LED to replace LCD and have the same resolution in the same size is interesting and a first move for replacing LCD video walls. It's the first time an LED manufacturer adds a player to the screen. The all-in-one is easy to use for digital signage, and the market has been waiting for this type of product to replace the flat panels with the right size and resolution. And higher lifetime."

What the judges said: "The Luma 4K Hybrid Turret Varifocal Camera adds significant value for integrators with the quick OvrC configuration and active deterrence capabilities that will help end users minimize the chances of becoming a victim of crime."

What the judges said: "MAXHUB's XBoard V7 Series is an exceptional interactive display system with its integrated camera and beamforming microphones. The camera's intelligent framing, tracking, and focus capabilities steal the show due to the 50MP, but the panels impressive color reproduction is another reason this display is top of the class."

What the judges said: "Microflex (MX) Loudspeakers are the next progression in conferencing audio solutions from Shure. Integrators will appreciate the ability to select a networked MXN5W-C in-ceiling speaker or use the MXN-AMP with onboard DSP utilities to drive up to four passive speakers. With four speaker options to choose from there is bound to be an option that best fits your next project or you can use the MXN-Amp to leverage existing hardware."

What the judges said: "WolfVision makes the highest performing document cameras on the market, and the new VZ-2.UHD Visualizer brings value to the table without sacrificing quality. The ability to pivot the camera to switch from image to presenter capture capability increases optionality for users and the refined control interface makes it a breeze to operate."