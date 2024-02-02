ISE 2024 By the Numbers: 20th Anniversary Sees Record-Breaking Attendance

To say ISE 2024 was a success is an understatement. The show, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, was the most successful ever, welcoming 73,891 unique verified attendees from 162 countries. This represents an increase of 27% on the 2023 edition.

Check out some more of the numbers from the show:

On the Wednesday, Jan. 31 the show had 51,617 visitors, the highest number ever in a single day beating the previous record by almost 22%.

The total number of registrations reached 95,396 with 172,627 visits across the four days. Attendee numbers for the Friday were at 24,528, a record for the show since it went to a four-day event.

Alongside record-breaking occupation in the city’s hotels, bars, and entertainment venues, exhibitors reported unparalleled footfall on booths across the largest ever ISE show.

The exhibition showcased its highest number of exhibitors with (1,408) and the largest show floor space (82,000 square meters net, or more than 880,000 square feet).

"In the illustrious 20-year journey of ISE, we have witnessed the transformative power of innovation and collaboration within our community, " said Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. "ISE 2024 not only reflects the cutting-edge technologies defining our industry but also serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of creativity and camaraderie. As we celebrate this milestone, alongside our co-owners AVIXA and CEDIA we look forward to continuing our commitment to being a global platform for industry professionals."

The celebration of ISE's 20th anniversary added a special touch to the event. Commemorative events, retrospective installations such as the ISE Time Tunnel and Vintage Audio Museum, and acknowledgments of industry pioneers highlighted the incredible journey of ISE. This not only created a sense of nostalgia but also underscored the industry's resilience and adaptability in the face of technological evolution.