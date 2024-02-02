Winners Announced: Best of Show at Integrated Systems Europe 2024 for AV Technology

Every year, Future publications contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.
We want to congratulate the ISE 2024 Best of Show for AV Technology, and Digital Signage, in addition, we're also announcing the winners for our sister publications, Tech & Learning.
________________________________
ISE 2024 Best of Show, AV Technology
Absen AW Series
ADTECHNO Dante AV Ultra Encoder and Decoder
Aurora Multimedia RXT-4D
Avocor X Series
Barco ClickShare CX-50 2nd Generation
beMatrix NV LEDskin 2.5
Brompton Technology Tessera G1 Receiver Card
BZBGEAR BG-NUTRIX
Clear-Com Arcadia Central Station
ClearOne DIALOG UVHF Wireless Microphone System
Colorlight Cloud Tech ColorAdept+Z8t
Crestron 1 Beyond Cameras
Epiphan Video Pearl Nexus
HOLOPLOT X2 Matrix Array
HP | Poly Studio X52
INOGENI TOGGLE ROOMS
Jabra PanaCast 50
Jupiter Systems CRS 5K
Jupiter Systems Pana 34
L-Acoustics L Series
LED Studio 54” EDGE Pro and 65” EDGE Series
Lightware Visual Engineering Taurus UCX-4x3-HCM40 - Dual screen UCX
Matrox Video Matrox ConvertIP Series
MODIS FIVE 240 Retractable Touchscreen
Optoma Management Suite (OMS) Display Management Solution
Samsung VXT
ScreenBeam FLEX
Sennheiser EW-DX
Shure MXA901 Conferencing Ceiling Array Microphone
SiliconCore with Virtalis 1.9mm XR LED Display with multi person point-of-view application
SmartThings for Business
Tempest Fly
Valens Semiconductor VS6320
WolfVision vSolution COMPOSER
XTEN, XTEN-AV
Yuan High-Tech Air6N0
ZeeVee ZyPerUHD60-2EMP AVoIP Encoder
________________________________
ISE 2024 Best of Show, Digital Signage
Appspace AI
Assured Systems / MediaVue, ABEL
Aurora Multimedia VPX-UC1-ULTRA
Hisense DM series
Kitcast Digital Signage Software
MuxLab HDMI over IP Receiver with Signage Player
Samsung Electronics QxC Crystal UHD Signage Series
________________________________
ISE 2024 Best of Show, Tech&Learning
Epiphan Video Pearl Nexus
NUITEQ The NEXT Bar
Optoma Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panel Displays
ScreenBeam 1000 EDU Gen 2
SMART GX-V3 with SMART Ink