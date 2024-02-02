Winners Announced: Best of Show at Integrated Systems Europe 2024 for AV Technology

Every year, Future publications contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.

We want to congratulate the ISE 2024 Best of Show for AV Technology, and Digital Signage, in addition, we're also announcing the winners for our sister publications, Tech & Learning.

ISE 2024 Best of Show, AV Technology

Absen AW Series

ADTECHNO Dante AV Ultra Encoder and Decoder

Aurora Multimedia RXT-4D

Avocor X Series

Barco ClickShare CX-50 2nd Generation

beMatrix NV LEDskin 2.5

Brompton Technology Tessera G1 Receiver Card

BZBGEAR BG-NUTRIX

Clear-Com Arcadia Central Station

ClearOne DIALOG UVHF Wireless Microphone System

Colorlight Cloud Tech ColorAdept+Z8t

Crestron 1 Beyond Cameras

Epiphan Video Pearl Nexus

HOLOPLOT X2 Matrix Array

HP | Poly Studio X52

INOGENI TOGGLE ROOMS

Jabra PanaCast 50

Jupiter Systems CRS 5K

Jupiter Systems Pana 34

L-Acoustics L Series

LED Studio 54” EDGE Pro and 65” EDGE Series

Lightware Visual Engineering Taurus UCX-4x3-HCM40 - Dual screen UCX

Matrox Video Matrox ConvertIP Series

MODIS FIVE 240 Retractable Touchscreen

Optoma Management Suite (OMS) Display Management Solution

Samsung VXT

ScreenBeam FLEX

Sennheiser EW-DX

Shure MXA901 Conferencing Ceiling Array Microphone

SiliconCore with Virtalis 1.9mm XR LED Display with multi person point-of-view application

SmartThings for Business

Tempest Fly

Valens Semiconductor VS6320

WolfVision vSolution COMPOSER

XTEN, XTEN-AV

Yuan High-Tech Air6N0

ZeeVee ZyPerUHD60-2EMP AVoIP Encoder

ISE 2024 Best of Show, Digital Signage

Appspace AI

Assured Systems / MediaVue, ABEL

Aurora Multimedia VPX-UC1-ULTRA

Hisense DM series

Kitcast Digital Signage Software

MuxLab HDMI over IP Receiver with Signage Player

Samsung Electronics QxC Crystal UHD Signage Series

ISE 2024 Best of Show, Tech&Learning

Epiphan Video Pearl Nexus

NUITEQ The NEXT Bar

Optoma Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panel Displays

ScreenBeam 1000 EDU Gen 2

SMART GX-V3 with SMART Ink