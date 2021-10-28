iRoom Features New iPad Docking Solutions at InfoComm 2021

At InfoComm, iRoom is showcasing an expanded portfolio of a global Apple-certified Premium iPad Docking solutions, including its flagship touchDock motorized docking station that fits all current iPads models and its new touchDock Mini.

iRoom iO's premier docking station, the touchDock boasts outstanding craftsmanship and scratch-resistant tempered glass. touchDock offers vertical or horizontal in-wall flush mounting with flexible installation capabilities and simple motorized iPad removal when needed for mobile use. Its built-in control processor delivers AV control independent of the iPad. Smart Battery Management is an added feature for prolonging the iPad's battery life.

New to the mix is the touchDock Mini, which is identical to other touchDock models save for its smaller size. Mini is compatible with iPad mini generations 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Theft is always an issue with displayed electronics. The touchDock and touchDock Mini offer code-protected antitheft protection to ensure security and ease of access, with hands-free unlocking and motorized removal.

The touchDock systems are compatible with Crestron, Control4. Lutron, RTI, EnOcean, Savant and other professional control systems. touchDock easily connects to all popular IoT services (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, EnOcean, or Apple HomeKit).

The touchDock and touchDock Mini systems that ship this month will feature the newly announced Dynamic Sensor Package to monitor room temperature, humidity, light and air quality (CO2). iRoom's iPad dashboard gives the user sensor status information at a glance. Third-party control systems can act on sensor statuses to trigger threshold-based alerts or control functions based on threshold. (For example, if the brightness in the room falls under a defined threshold, the control system turns the room lights on.) Older touchDock units can be easily upgraded. The Dynamic Room Sensor Package is now included with all iRoom iO touchDock models, all iTop OnWall and iTop Pro and iTop Plus tabletop models.

iRoom also is introducing four new color options for its iTop on-wall and tabletop docking stations. iTop OnWall and iTop Tabletop, which are made of high-quality aluminum and glass materials that perfectly match the Apple design, are now available in 14 color combinations. The two glass bezel selections, black or white, and seven aluminum base color options, green (new), blue (new), silver, rose, apricot, gold and black, total 14 combinations to match any device or room décor.

iTop's adjustable, sliding charging connector enables a perfect fit for all current iPad models, (from the iPad mini up to the iPad Pro 12.9-inch) and its tough locking structure makes the iTop OnWall and Tabletop safe, flexible, and purposeful for the entire family or multiple business users.