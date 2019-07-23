Iron Bow Technologies to Use Utelogy Platform to Extend its Managed Services

Utelogy has signed a solution partner agreement with Iron Bow Technologies, an information technology solutions and global managed services provider to healthcare, commercial, and government markets.

(Image credit: Utelogy)

With its standards-based architecture, the Utelogy platform leverages the existing IT infrastructure and can support AV devices with its built-in tool suites for easy provisioning and configuration. According to the company, U-Manage, the management portal, provides actionable intelligence to drive operational benefits including pro-active maintenance, faster time to resolution, and improved employee productivity. As a solution partner, Iron Bow Technologies will use Utelogy’s management platform for AV control and management for its end users.

“We’re thrilled that the talented team at Iron Bow believes in the strategic nature of the Utelogy platform and sees the impact that our flexible control, monitoring and management of AV collaboration technology can deliver to their client-base,” said Utelogy’s president Frank Pellkofer.

”Our customers look to us to continually offer best of breed solutions that give them visibility and control over a variety of solutions," said Craig Limon, sr. director of cloud and managed services, Iron Bow Technology. "The Utelogy platform gives us the innovative solution our clients are looking for to handle monitoring, management, and provisioning of their AV and collaboration technologies.”

Utelogy recently showcased the full platform at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando where the U-Manage platform was awarded AVTechnology Magazine's Best of Show Award.