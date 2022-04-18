IPORT Connect Pro Now Shipping for All Current iPad Models

IPORT, the award-winning manufacturer of products that transform iPad into commercial and residential control interfaces, announced that they are now shipping solutions to support all current iPad models.

With the continued adoption of iPad for corporate deployments and home automation, IPORT has been dedicated to helping transform iPad into a powerful tool by designing minimalistic and sleek protective systems to hold, charge, and protect iPad, whether for portable use or permanent installations.

(Image credit: IPORT)

IPORT CONNECT PRO includes the familiar components from IPORT's legacy LAUNCH product line: a BaseStation, WallStation, and a case. With the ability to install a BaseStation on a tabletop or flat surface or mount a WallStation onto a solid surface or wall, CONNECT PRO provides the ability to wirelessly charge and magnetically mount iPad into any commercial or residential application.

IPORT Surface Mount permanently integrates an iPad onto a wall or solid surface in key areas of commercial or residential deployments. The bezel enclosure is comprised of precision-machined aluminum and is minimally designed to virtually disappear around iPad and blend in with the design of any space while ensuring that iPad is always reliably powered and accessible.

“We are incredibly excited to share that we are now shipping solutions to support all current iPad models to our customers” said Mike Sonntag, IPORT senior vice president. “We continue to see iPad transforming the user experience every day and we are very excited to continue to grow our product line up to support our customers.”