IP Showcase Releases Presentation Schedule for the 2022 NAB Show

The Audio Engineering Society (AES), Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), SMPTE, and the Video Services Forum (VSF) revealed the IP Showcase presentation schedule for the 2022 NAB Show, April 23-27, in Las Vegas. The daily series of sequential, live 30-minute presentations in the IP Showcase booth (W5222) will start at 10:30 a.m. each morning and extend into the afternoon.

"Over the course of the 2022 NAB Show, more than 30 live presentations on the AIMS booth will delve into the latest technical achievements in media over IP, implementation of standards-based IP infrastructures for real-time professional media applications, market deployments from facilities around the world, and technical advances on the horizon," said IP Showcase chairperson Andrew Starks. "Attendees can participate in a truly impressive array of presentations showcasing top experts, cutting-edge facilities, and the topics of most interest to broadcast and Pro AV engineers guiding their organizations toward IP-based operations."

The IP Showcase is committed to educating attendees at major industry events on the business and creative potential of IP media solutions. Presentations at the 2022 NAB Show will explore SMPTE ST 2110 from a variety of perspectives — training and education, architecture, audio management, connectivity, and more. Experts will speak on NMOS, offering a broad tutorial and getting into specifics with more focused presentations. Numerous sessions will provide practical guidance, both through case studies profiling real-world implementations and through reviews of best practices related to IP production, QC, monitoring, timing, and more.

The current IP Showcase presentation schedule for the 2022 NAB Show is online at www.ipshowcase.org. Further information about IP Showcase is available at www.ipshowcase.org.