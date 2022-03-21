NAB 2022: IP Showcase Returns to Highlight Media Solutions

The Audio Engineering Society (AES), Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), SMPTE, and the Video Services Forum (VSF) today announced the IP Showcase will return live and in person at the 2022 NAB Show, April 23-27 in Las Vegas, at Booth W3925.

[Eventide's Factor and Agnello Receive AES Gold Medals]

The IP Showcase is committed to educating attendees at major industry events on the business and creative potential of IP media solutions. At the 2022 NAB Show, IP Showcase will continue to address market requirements as media operations move toward all-IP connectivity and content delivery to multiscreen platforms. Attendees can learn how the evolving SMPTE ST 2110 standards and AMWA NMOS technology stack are improving media workflows for large and small deployments alike.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2021]

Because the transport layer for media-over-IP is well established and IP Showcase can now focus on easing deployments for end users, attendees will also find various resources designed to facilitate a smooth migration to IP. Simple. Scalable. Proven. The IP Showcase booth will include both technical presentations and demonstrations that serve as useful examples to media organizations making this critical shift. As always, the popular event will also highlight the great strides the industry has made in achieving an all-IP ecosystem for today's real-world media productions.