Introducing a Pair of High-Power Loudspeaker Controllers from Theory Audio

Theory Audio Design (opens in new tab) introduced the DLC-1000.4 and DLC-1500.4 distribution loudspeaker controllers at CEDIA 2022. Ideal for any residential or commercial installation where high-power distributed or surround audio is needed, each model offers four channels of intelligent power (up to 1500W per channel), a full DSP matrix, and is TCP/IP controlled through a wired connection, or directly via its on-board Wi-Fi access point.

Theory’s product ecosystem offers many of the performance qualities of professional audio products. That includes effortless dynamics, high efficiency, and rugged durability paired with Theory’s intelligent full-system design approach, with automatically tailored loudspeaker DSP.

The DLC-1000.4 and DLC-1500.4 are designed to be at the core of every high-output Theory distributed or surround audio system. With channel-pair power sharing of up to 1000W for the DLC-1000.4 or 1500W for the 1500.4, each DLC offers the flexibility to power any system size. Via configurable outputs, the DLC models can power up to 16 Theory 16-ohm ceiling or pendant loudspeakers in Lo-Z mode, and the DLC-1500.4 can power up to 200 Theory architectural speakers in Hi-Z mode—or an optimal hybrid of both or in any quantity in between. This feature is especially beneficial in commercial spaces like bars, restaurants, retail environments, fitness centers, and spas where a combination of power, from quiet background to loud foreground audio, is required.

In hotels, education facilities, and corporate environments where there are multiple rooms of varying sizes, the DLC models offer complete flexibility in terms of available power. The S/PDIF master/slave functionality allows multiple DLCs to be used to cover all these needs and each loudspeaker controller only takes up two rack spaces. House of worship requires reliable, high-quality amplification of voice, while also covering a large distribution area with many specialized speakers. The DLC Loudspeaker Controllers are up to the challenge, providing high-quality amplification and superior speech intelligibility throughout large spaces.

“Because the DLC models can operate in both 8-ohm or 70V/100V modes, separately or in combination, and because all of our architectural loudspeakers have the same dual operation, systems of any size or complexity can easily be realized from these surprisingly powerful units”, said Paul Hales, president of Theory Audio Design. “And because our ceiling and pendant models can operate at 16-ohms, up to 16 speakers can be powered from a single DLC without the need to invoke the 70V transformers preserving ultimate sound quality. With up to 1500W per channel, there is power on reserve to drive the largest subwoofers or screen loudspeakers in big, dedicated rooms.”

The DLC models are safety and EMC certified and compliant to ErP and EnergySTAR. In early 2023, Dante-enabled versions of the DLC-1000.4, and DLC-1500.4 will offer even further installation flexibility and simplicity by adding Dante network audio and AES67 compatibility.